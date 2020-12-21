The National Academy of Inventors Dec. 8 announced its 175-person cohort of 2020 Fellows, including several Indian Americans and South Asian Americans among the group of global inventors.
Among the Fellows were Ananth Annapragada of the Baylor College of Medicine; Samuel Asirvatham of the Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic; Bir Bhanu of U.C. Riverside; Venkat Bhethanabotla of the University of South Florida; V. Chandrasekar of Colorado State University; Ramalingam Chellappa of Johns Hopkins University; Rajesh Dave of the New Jersey Institute of Technology; Anant Madabhushi of Case Western Reserve University; Mitzi Nagarkatti of the University of South Carolina; and Vijaykrishnan Narayanan of Pennsylvania State University.
Also named as Fellows were Keshab Parhi of the University of Minnesota; Vilupanur Ravi of Cal Poly Pomona; E. Premkumar Reddy of Mount Sinai Health System; Ashutosh Sabharwal of Rice University; Ravi Sandhu of The University of Texas at San Antonio; Rahul Shrivastav of the University of Georgia; Sachdev Sidhu of the University of Toronto; Nitish Thakor of Johns Hopkins University; Ranji Vaidyanathan of Oklahoma State University; George Varghese of UCLA; and Bipin Vora of the Illinois Institute of Technology.
"I'm so pleased to welcome this year's class of outstanding NAI Fellows who have shown great dedication, creativity, and perseverance in the advancement of academic technology and innovation," Paul R. Sanberg, president of the NAI, said in a statement.
"This year especially, we have seen what a critical role academic research plays in supporting society. I look forward to working collaboratively with the new NAI Fellows in growing a global culture of innovation," Sanberg added.
The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on the quality of life, economic development, and the welfare of society, according to an academy news release.
Election to NAI Fellow is the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors, it said.
To date, NAI Fellows hold more than 42,700 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 13,000 licensed technologies and companies, and created more than 36 million jobs. In addition, over $2.2 trillion in revenue has been generated based on NAI Fellow discoveries, the release notes.
The 2020 Fellow class represents 115 research universities and governmental and non-profit research institutes worldwide. They collectively hold over 4,700 issued U.S. patents.
Among the 2020 Fellows are recipients of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, American Academy of Arts & Sciences and Nobel Prize, as well as other honors and distinctions, it said.
Their collective body of research covers a range of scientific disciplines including biomedical engineering, computer engineering, materials science, and physics, the academy added.
The class of Fellows will be inducted at the 2021 Fellows Induction Ceremony at the 10th Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors this June in Tampa, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.