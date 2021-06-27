The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas May 26 announced that an Indian American nurse practitioner from Waxahachie was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and ordered to repay more than $52 million in restitution for his role in a health care fraud conspiracy.
The sentencing was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.
Trivikram Reddy, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2020. He was sentenced May 25 by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, a news release said.
“Mr. Reddy engaged in a scheme that defrauded Medicare and private insurance providers out of millions of dollars,” said Shah. “The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute all types of health care fraud to protect the integrity of our health care system and ensure that criminals are held accountable.”
According to court documents, Reddy, a licensed nurse practitioner, devised a scheme to defraud Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Cigna, the release said.
Reddy and co-conspirators created false patient bills using the provider numbers of six doctors as the treating physicians on the claims. All the claims were false and at no time did the six doctors provide billable services to any of Reddy’s medical clinics, the release said.
On June 3, 2019, federal agents served a civil investigative demand at one of Reddy’s medical clinics. When law enforcement arrived at the site, agents found Reddy’s staff manufacturing medical records.
Following the encounter, on June 8, Reddy closed the clinic and terminated his business entity with the Texas Secretary of State, according to the release.
On June 13, 2019, Reddy made the first of multiple wire transfers which, in sum, totaled more than $55 million.
A forensic financial analysis directly tied the money to fraudulent health care claims submitted by Reddy, the release said.
Federal agents requested medical records to justify millions of dollars of paid Medicare claims paid between January 2014 and June 2019. Reddy and his staff spent the next four months manufacturing fake medical records to turn over to authorities, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.