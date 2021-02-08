The Federal Reserve Bank of New York Feb. 5 announced that Daleep Singh has stepped down from his role as head of the markets group and will be leaving the bank in mid-February to join the President Joe Biden Administration as Deputy National Security Adviser and Deputy National Economic Council Director.
“Daleep brought his dedication to public service and leadership skills to the New York Fed and had a meaningful impact during his tenure,” John C. Williams, president and chief executive officer of the New York Fed, said in a statement.
“Over the past year, Daleep has played a critical leadership role in the emergency facilities the Fed launched in response to COVID-19,” Williams added. “I’m thrilled that he will continue to leverage his knowledge and expertise in support of economic policy at this important time.”
Singh, whose great grand-uncle Dalip Singh Saund was the first Indian American and Asian American elected to serve in the U.S. Congress, joined the New York Fed in February 2020. As head of the markets group, he focused on bringing together policy, strategy, analysis and operational effectiveness. He also served as a member of the executive committee, the NY Fed said in a news release.
Previously, the 45-year-old Singh was senior partner and chief U.S. economist at SPX Capital, a global investment firm. He also worked at the U.S. Department of the Treasury from 2011 to 2017, serving as acting assistant secretary for financial markets and deputy assistant secretary for international affairs during the President Barack Obama administration, helping to shape the Treasury Department’s crisis response to Ukraine, Russia, Greece and Puerto Rico.
Singh also directed the Treasury Department’s markets room, which provided real-time and thematic analysis for senior officials.
Prior to his tenure at the Treasury Department, Singh worked for Goldman Sachs, with a focus on U.S. interest rates and currency markets, from 2003 to 2007, and again from 2008 to 2011. He was also a partner at Element Capital Management from 2007 to 2008.
Singh is a former adjunct senior fellow at the Center for New American Security and the Atlantic Council. He was also an adjunct professor of geoeconomics at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
In his new role, Singh will report to both National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese.
Born in Olney, Maryland and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Singh holds a bachelor's degree from Duke University in economics and public policy and a master of business administration/master of public administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, with a focus on international economics.
Anne Baum, head of Central Bank and international account services at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will serve as interim head of the markets group in place of Singh, while the Fed will launch a search for his successor in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.