NEW YORK – A 21-year-old man was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of murder and sexual abuse for allegedly attacking a 92-year-old woman as she walked near her home in Queens.
Authorities say Reeaz Khan, of Queens, assaulted the victim, Maria Fuertes, in the early morning hours of Jan. 6.
Surveillance footage shows Khan following the victim and knocking her to the ground near parked cars, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The video shows Khan sexually assaulting Fuertes and then running from the scene, Katz said.
After a passerby called 911, Fuertes was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.
“The victim was found with her clothes pulled above her waist and near death,” Katz said in a statement. “The defendant has been apprehended and now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life locked behind bars.'”
It wasn’t clear whether Khan had an attorney who could speak for him.
Khan is reportedly a Guyanese national of Indian descent.
