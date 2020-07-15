A new companion novel to “When Dimple Met Rishi” and “There’s Something About Sweetie,” by New York Times bestselling author Sandhya Menon, “10 Things I Hate about Pinky,” will be released July 21, according to a press release to India-West.
The latest novel by the Indian American author follows Ashish’s friends Pinky and Samir as they pretend to date in order to achieve their individual goals, to disastrous and hilarious results, notes the release.
“Menon writes books that make readers swoon while also delivering strong emotions and deeper themes of identity, family, and love. This new book is no exception, and features the ever-popular romance tropes of enemies-to-lovers and fake-dating, which makes for a hilarious, fun, poignant read,” it says.
Pinky Kumar wears the social justice warrior badge with pride, says the release. But a tiny part of her also really enjoys making her buttoned-up corporate lawyer parents cringe. Pinky loves lazy summers at her parents’ Cape Cod lake house, but they harangue her about the poor decisions she’s made (a.k.a. boyfriends she’s had), so she hatches a plan to get her sorta-friend-sorta-enemy to pose as her perfect boyfriend for the summer, resulting in a charming comedy of errors, notes the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.