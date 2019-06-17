The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences recently announced finalists for the annual Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists, with Subhash Khot among the 31 rising stars in science.
The individuals – named in chemistry, physical sciences and engineering, and life sciences – will compete for three Blavatnik National Laureate Awards and $250,000 each, the foundation and academy said in a joint news release.
Blavatnik Scholars are advancing the human condition through scientific progress. This year’s finalists have made cutting-edge discoveries that include new findings on the inner-workings of the microbiome, cells, DNA, RNA and viruses; creating new classes of materials through inventions in materials science and nanoscience; identifying predictors for improving crop yields; new chemical imaging and synthesis techniques; novel 2D and 3D polymer design and other radical advances that can impact energy storage, water purification and next generation electronics, the release said.
“The goal of the awards is to help solve the world’s greatest scientific and technological challenges by supporting outstanding young scientists and engineers,” said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries, head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation and member of the President’s Council of the New York Academy of Sciences.
“Acknowledging, encouraging and funding stellar scientists early in their careers provides them with the confidence and freedom to channel their energy and creativity into ground-breaking discoveries that benefit society as a whole,” Blavatnik added.
Khot, who was named in the physical sciences and engineering category, is a computer scientist at New York University, whose research addresses deep questions in the theory of computation and bridges the field of computer science with the field of mathematics, in particular combinatorics, analysis, and geometry. He was the recipient of a MacArthur Grant in 2016. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XasqNA)
Khot’s Unique Games Conjecture has bridged a wide gap between the development of efficient algorithms and the inherent complexity of problems these algorithms aim to solve, his bio said.
More generally, theory of computation is now extending its reach into many fields of natural and social sciences, e.g., physics, biology, economics, and sociology, in addition to areas within computer science and mathematics, it added.
Ellis Rubinstein, president and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences and chair of the Awards’ Scientific Advisory Council, said, “The 2019 Blavatnik National Awards finalists are part of a growing global community of inventive thinkers and rare problem-solvers that will help define the future. These 31 finalists are a diverse group of scientists and engineers who are paving the way for new methodologies and ideas that will impact the world on a macro and micro scale. From preserving endangered animal species and reducing our carbon footprint to designing new sustainable materials and therapeutics, their research is forward-thinking and groundbreaking.”
Now in its 13th year, the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists recognize the past accomplishments and the future promise of the most-talented faculty-rank scientists and engineers aged 42 years and younger at America’s top academic and research institutions.
This year, the Blavatnik National Awards received an unprecedented 343 nominations from 169 academic and research centers across 44 states – a record in all three categories.
The three 2019 National Laureates, chosen from the 31 finalists, will be announced June 26.
