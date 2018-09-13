The Blavatnik Family Foundation and New York Academy of Sciences Sept. 5 announced its Regional Awards for Young Scientists, with Indian American researchers Shruti Naik and Priyanka Sharma receiving recognition.
Naik won an award in the Life Sciences category while Sharma received an honorable mention in the Chemistry category.
Naik was among three winners named, the foundation and academy announced in a joint news release. The other winners were Lu Wei in the Chemistry category and Lingyan Shi in the Physical Sciences and Engineering category.
Supporting outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut since 2007, the Blavatnik Regional Awards pay tribute to researchers in three scientific disciplinary categories, the release said.
A distinguished jury of senior scientists and engineers selects a winner who is awarded a $30,000 unrestricted prize, and two finalists who each collect $10,000, from each category, it said.
Naik will receive the $30,000 prize while Sharma earned a $10,000 prize for being named a finalist.
Naik and Sharma were among 125 nominations from 22 academic institutions in the New York metropolitan area sent to the foundation for recognition
Naik, who was nominated by The Rockefeller University though now serves as an assistant professor at the NYU School of Medicine, is recognized for demonstrating that skin stem cells retain a “memory” of previous inflammatory experiences, allowing for a more robust and rapid response to subsequent injury, the foundation said.
Naik’s groundbreaking work uncovered a new property of skin stem cells that explains how our largest and most vulnerable organ—the skin—responds to and remembers injuries and inflammatory stimuli such as injury or exposure to skin irritants, her bio said.
The skin is the body’s primary barrier to the outside world and it is critical to our survival that it remains intact. Skin tissue is sustained by pools of long-living epithelial stem cells, and Naik discovered that exposure of these stem cells to noxious stimuli induces an inflammatory “memory” that alters stem cells’ genetic landscape and makes them respond more quickly and robustly to a subsequent insult—a property previously thought to be restricted to cells of the immune system, it added.
Further, Naik unveiled the underlying molecular mechanism, finding that exposure to inflammation increases the accessibility of the cell’s DNA in regions that are associated with stress responses.
In turn, these “poised” stem cells more quickly trigger inflammatory gene expression after a second injury, the release added.
This response can be beneficial, as pre-inflamed skin heals faster after wounding, but when gone awry also may explain the development and reoccurrence of inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis or predispositions to skin cancers.
Naik’s discovery that skin stem cells can be sensitized to inflammation may aid the development of better treatment strategies for a variety of skin conditions, it said.
Sharma, of Stony Brook University, is a polymer chemist recognized for her pioneering work on the low-cost conversion of untreated biomass to carboxycellulose nanofibers, which have applications in biomedicine and water purification, the release said.
“These outstanding, early-career scientists are highly innovative and inspirational,” Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries and the Blavatnik Family Foundation, and member of the President’s Council of the New York Academy of Sciences, said in a statement.
“We are proud of their contributions to science and excited to observe how their current and future discoveries will make the world a better place.”
The 2018 Blavatnik Regional Awards winners and finalists will be honored at the New York Academy of Sciences’ 15th annual gala at the Conrad Hotel in New York on Nov. 5.
