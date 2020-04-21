President Donald Trump April 20 announced his intent to appoint Indian American scientist Sudarsanam Babu, of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the nation’s top science board, according to a White House press release.
Babu was one of four new members named to the National Science Board for a six-year term, the White House said; he was among several key administrative appointments announced.
Babu holds a Ph.D. in materials science and metallurgy from the University of Cambridge and is currently director of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education, as well as UT/ORNL Governor's Chair of Advanced Manufacturing, according to his bio on ornl.gov.
In this role, he bridges ORNL expertise, including DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, to develop a collaborative research ecosystem locally and employ engineering solutions to manufacturing industries.
Babu has 21 years of experience in advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, physical metallurgy, and computational materials modeling.
He would be the third Indian American in this prestigious board, said PTI, with the other two being Sethuraman Panchanathan from Arizona State University, and Suresh V. Garimella of the University of Vermont.
