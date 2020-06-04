Before Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month came to a close in May, a number of senior Indian American officials from the Obama-Biden administration announced their endorsement of Joe Biden for president of the United States.
Among those who endorsed the former vice president for the 2020 election in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump were Kiran Ahuja, executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; Gaurab Bansal, deputy White House Cabinet secretary; Nisha Desai Biswal, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs; Aneesh Chopra, U.S. Chief Technology Officer; Seema Nanda, chief of staff at the Department of Labor; Sonal Shah, director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation; and Rich Verma, the U.S. Ambassador to India.
A total of 20 officials announced their endorsement for Biden, according to the May 29 news release.
“All of us served with Vice President Joe Biden in the Obama-Biden Administration. We watched him help 20 million Americans gain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. We watched him lift our country out of the depths of the Great Recession. And we watched him build stronger ties with our allies and stand up to our adversaries abroad,” the officials said in a joint statement.
“Most importantly, all of us saw Joe Biden’s empathy, his decency, and his commitment to expanding opportunity for all Americans. He has a deep appreciation for the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and a keen understanding of the challenges still facing the AAPI community,” the statement continued.
“Now more than ever, we need a president who values our nation’s diversity and will fight to create a more fair and just country. That person is Joe Biden. We are proud to endorse him for president and support him in this fight to restore the soul of our nation,” it said.
The endorsements build on the wide support for Joe Biden from the AAPI community.
Earlier this year Biden also received the endorsement of AAPI Victory Fund, Asian American Action Fund, and former Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta.
Biden for President has previously announced more than 3,000 endorsements from national, state and local leaders, including current and former U.S. senators and representatives, governors, state elected officials, community leaders, and national security professionals, the release said.
In addition to the endorsements, South Asians for Biden last month also announced that South Asians for Biden senior strategic adviser and for Obama-Biden appointee Dr. Ravi Chaudhary was elected to represent Biden as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention.
Chaudhary was elected from among 44 other candidates in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District vying for the coveted opportunity to represent Biden at the DNC National Convention, currently planned for August in Milwaukee.
During his election bid, Chaudhary netted key endorsements, including the former U.S. Ambassador to India Verma.
“Dr. Chaudhary is a proven leader in the Democratic Party, I’m proud to endorse him as a National Delegate,” Verma said in a statement.
Chaudhary also earned endorsements from Biden’s National Director for AAPIs, Amit Jani, senior former Pentagon officials, as well as previous accolades from President Obama, Michelle Obama and Biden himself.
Chaudhary was elected by State Delegates representing the Democratic Party in the 10th District, who cast their votes during the 10th Congressional District Convention.
Chaudhary hails from Northern Virginia and is a former Air Force Officer, having grown up in Minnesota. He is a pilot with over 3,000 hours of flight time, including 750 hours of combat time in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he deployed as director of rescue forces. He also served in key Pentagon staff positions.
He was also a member of the Obama-Biden Administration, where he served on the President’s Advisory Commission for AAPIs.
Chaudhary joined the Biden campaign in September 2019, and played a key role in launching the group, South Asians for Biden, where he serves as senior Strategic Advisor.
He also serves on Biden’s Task Force for Veterans. Chaudhary has completed a distinguished career in the U.S. Military, and holds engineering and liberal arts degrees from the U.S. Air Force Academy, St. Mary’s University, and Georgetown University, his bio notes.
