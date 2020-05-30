Overseas Volunteers for a Better India have been assisting Indian students who are currently in the United States on F1 student visas and financially struggling due to the health crisis.
The organization launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign to gather donations for groceries, emergency travel to India, immigration assistance, and those needing help, said a press release.
OVBI said it is working with Indian student associations from various universities to provide assistance.
The nonprofit is asking for donations to help pay for groceries for these students who need them. Due to the closing down of on-campus jobs and other job options including internships put on hold by the companies, it has become increasingly hard for the students to pay the high rents, said the release.
OBVI is selecting the students based on their financial background and current situation. They already have a list of such students from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.; and the University of Texas at Dallas, Texas, waiting to be helped; along with students at other universities.
One can also ask students requiring help to fill out this form and OBVI will reach out to them: https://www.overseasvbi.org/covid19-support-indian-non-immigrants/
