NEW DELHI – In what can be seen as a further move towards unlocking the nation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said Aug. 7 it will allow OCI cardholders to enter India who belong to countries with which "air bubble" arrangements have been finalized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
An MHA spokesperson added: "Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa."
Earlier, while announcing the guidelines for Unlock 3.0, the Home Ministry had said that international travel had been allowed, but in a limited manner under the Union government's Vande Bharat Mission, which is a repatriation effort.
According to PTI, India so far has bilateral air travel arrangements or 'air bubbles' with the U.S., UK, Germany and France during the coronavirus pandemic-related international travel restrictions.
Other countries may be included under this scheme in the future, the notification said.
Indian missions of these countries with whom the 'air bubble' arrangement is in place will grant appropriate visas, provided papers of the applicants are in order and there is no adverse input about them, PTI said.
