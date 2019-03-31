The Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party recently hosted “Chai Pe Charcha” events in 11 cities across the U.S. in which supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP took the “Mai bhi Chowkidar” (Me too Chowkidar) pledge.
During the events organized by NRIs4Modi-2019, supporters also showed their support for the BJP for the upcoming election.
More than 400 NRIs gathered in Tampa, Florida, during which Chandrakant Patel, past-president of OFBJP, illustrated NDA government achievements and urged NRIs to support Modi.
A number of others gathered in Washington, D.C., March 16 and pledged “Me too Chowkidar” after campaign discussions. Dr. Adapa Prasad, OFBJP vice president, thanked Modi for fulfilling all promises made by Modi to the Sikh community and opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, a news release said.
In New Jersey, over 300 people March 17 deliberated on campaign strategies and talking points. Several ethnic community leaders spoke on the salient achievements and milestones of the Modi government in each of the sectors.
OFBJP president Krishna Reddy highlighted the need for reaching out to friends and family back in India.
The New Jersey event also featured Indian American kids conducting a musical performance.
In Austin, Texas, more than 100 NRIs4Modi supporters chanted Hanuman chalisa and prayed for the BJP’s success in elections, the release said.
Volunteers in Atlanta gathered at the world Coca Cola museum where Vasudev Patel, organizing secretary of the OFBJP, encouraged NRIs to make videos in support of Modi.
NRIs4Modi supporters went to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to show their support. In Boston, NRIs4Modi supporters visited MIT and Harvard to show their support. Other events were also organized in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California.
