LOS ANGELES – A Shraddanjali ceremony for Sushma Swaraj was held by OFBJP-Los Angeles in partnership with many Indian American organizations like UFICA, IASH, VHP, Gayatri Parivar, HSS, Jagriti and Gayatri Chetana Center and others, on Aug. 9 at the Gayatri Temple in Anaheim, according to a press release.
PK Naik, regional coordinator for OFBJP, welcomed all and thanked them for attending after such a short notice.
The priest of the Gayatri Mandir, Sankarbhai, lit the lamps in front of a photo of the late Indian external affairs minister, and offered prayers with shlokas for her sadgati.
Many longtime activists and supporters of the BJP and Swaraj paid their homage by describing her contribution, success and dedication for the past four decades, including Ashok Patnaik, Jitu Patel, Rangaesh Gadasalli, Ramjibhai Patel, Mahesh Gupta, Govindbhai Patel, Pranav and Mrs. Desai, Kamlesh Chouhan, Gopal and Mrs. Chaturvedi, and Vijay Patil, among others, added the release.
Madhur Srivatasav and a sanyasini from the Nityananda sect performed shanti mantra and wished sadgati for the departed soul. The event concluded with a three-minute silence and tribute and sadgati mantra.
