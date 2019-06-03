The Office of Naval Research recently unveiled its 2019 Young Investigator Award winners, with three Indian Americans named among the group.
A total of 25 investigators were named, among them were Drs. Piya Pal, Pavana Prabhakar and Venkat Viswanathan.
Pal, of U.C. San Diego, was named to the group for “New Unified Framework for Super-Resolution Imaging with Prior Information.”
She is an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the university. She graduated with a doctorate in electrical engineering from Caltech in 2013. Subsequently, she had a brief post-doctoral assignment at Caltech from July through November of 2013.
From 2014 through 2016, she was an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, where she was also affiliated with the Institute for Systems Research.
Pal was born and brought up in the city of Kolkata. She graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in 2007, with a B.Tech in electronics and electrical communication engineering.
In September 2007, she joined the doctoral program in the electrical engineering department at Caltech, funded by an Atwood Fellowship. She spent the summer of 2012 at Microsoft Research, Redmond, as an intern working with Dr. Henrique Malvar.
Prabhakar, of the University of Wisconsin, was named for “Metastable Sandwich Composites for Impact and Fatigue Damage Tolerance in Extreme Conditions.”
Prabhakar serves as an assistant professor in the university’s College of Engineering. She also is a Charles G. Salmon Fellow of Structural Engineering.
Her research interests include damage and failure mechanics of structural composite materials, life prediction of materials in extreme multi-physics environment; advanced manufacturing of materials – additive manufacturing of hybrid materials; multiscale material modeling of hierarchical materials; and process modeling – additive manufacturing and composite fabrication.
Prabhakar earned a bachelor’s from the National Institute of Technology in 2007; a master’s from U.C. Berkeley in 2008; and a doctorate from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 2013.
Viswanathan, of Carnegie Mellon University, was named for the work “Towards a Comprehensive Understanding through Coupled Theoretical-Experimental Analysis of Dendrite Nucleation and Mitigation in Current and Next-Generation Li-Ion Battery Anodes.”
Viswanathan is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, physics, materials science and engineering and chemical engineering at the university in its mechanical engineering physics department.
Among his research interests include computational material design including density functional theory simulations, phase-field modeling and uncertainty quantification; next generation batteries, fuel cells – electric vehicles; electrocatalysis for energy conversion and storage; data-driven material discovery; bio-inspired and bio-mimetic materials; controls for energy systems; and GPU accelerated computing.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras and his doctorate from Stanford University.
The Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Program seeks to identify and support academic scientists and engineers who are in their first or second full-time tenure-track or tenure-track-equivalent academic appointment, who have received their doctorate or equivalent degree on or after Jan. 1, 2011, and who show exceptional promise for doing creative research.
The objectives of this program are to attract outstanding faculty members of institutions of higher education to the Department of the Navy's Science and Technology research program, to support their research, and to encourage their teaching and research careers. Individuals who are holding non-profit equivalent positions are encouraged to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.