The Office of Naval Research recently announced its 2020 cohort of Young Investigator Award recipients, with a pair of Indian Americans named among the 26 honorees.
Named among the group were Dr. Kaushallya Adhikari and Dr. Arka Majumdar.
Adhikari, of Louisiana Tech University, was chosen as a young investigator for her work, “Information Theoretic Design of Sparse Arrays and Adaptive Algorithms to Maximize Detection in Real Sonar Systems.”
An assistant professor of electrical engineering at Louisiana Tech in its College of Engineering and Science, Adhikari’s research interests include signal processing, estimation and detection theory, and information theory.
She won the 2018 EURASIP Best Paper Award for the Journal on Advances in Signal Processing (JASP) for the paper, "Extending coprime sensor arrays to achieve the peak side lobe height of a full uniform linear array."
Adhikari earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. She was named to her current post in 2017.
Majumdar, of the University of Washington, was named by ONR as a young investigator for his work, “NEO-PGA: Nonvolatile Electro-Optically Programmable Gate Array.”
Majumdar is an assistant professor in the departments of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at the University of Washington at Seattle.
He received his B. Tech. degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur in 2007, where he was honored with the President’s Gold Medal, according to his bio.
Majumdar completed his master’s degree (2009) and doctorate (2012) in Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. He spent one year at U.C. Berkeley (2012-13) and also at Intel Labs as a postdoc in Santa Clara, California (2013-14).
His research interests include developing a hybrid integrated nanophotonic platform using emerging material systems for applications in ultra-low power optical information science, imaging, and microscopy.
Majumdar is the recipient of the Young Investigator Award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (2015), Intel early career faculty award (2015), Alfred P. Sloan research fellowship for physics (2018), and NSF CAREER Award (2019).
