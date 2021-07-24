Seen at the event: State Senator James Sanders Jr., a committee member, District leader Richard David, Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, Nivedita Balgobin, granddaughter of Pandit Ramlall; Councilmember Adrienne Adams holding the street sign, among others after the unveiling of Pandit Ramlall Way. “I am deeply moved by the historic naming of Pandit Ramlall Way after a revered Hindu faith leader,” said New York Indian American state Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar. (photo courtesy of Office of Councilmember Adrienne Adams)