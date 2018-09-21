COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Election Commission has voted to further investigate allegations that a Democratic congressional candidate used funds from a local race to bolster his campaign for a U.S. Representative seat.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 35-year-old Aftab Pureval says the funds from his local campaign account were used in his role as Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. An attorney for the anti-tax activist who filed the complaint say the Indian American candidate’s trips outside of the county and state, among other expenses, can’t be relevant to that office.
An attorney for the Pureval campaign says he worries the process will become a “circus” used by Pureval’s political opponents.
A hearing date has not been set.
Pureval is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Chabot for the congressional seat in Ohio’s 1st District.
An earlier AP report from Mason, Ohio adds: As Aftab Pureval campaigns for Congress in southwest Ohio, he sometimes smilingly introduces himself as “a brown dude with a funny name.”
The Ohio native is the son of a Tibet-born mother and India-born father. He first upset the Cincinnati political order in 2016, winning the Hamilton County clerk of court’s post that had been in Republican hands for a century. Now the attorney-turned-politician wants to unseat veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.
“He’s had his chance,” Pureval says of the 65-year-old Chabot. “It’s our time now.”
Defeating Chabot won’t be easy. He’s been a fixture on the Cincinnati-area political landscape for three decades and hasn’t had a tough race since congressional districts were redrawn following the 2010 census. Chabot won his 2016 race with 59 percent of the vote.
Their matchup is among dozens of House contests playing out in districts that have largely been afterthoughts in recent elections. It’s these kinds of races — beyond the 25 districts that elected a Republican member of Congress in 2016 despite Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump there — that could determine whether Democrats gain the 23 seats they need to retake the House.
Pureval is among the Democratic hopefuls looking to reclaim districts that span the nation’s small and midsize cities and their surrounding suburbs and small towns — much of it political territory where Democrats were swept away in Republicans’ 2010 midterm romp.
Pureval is among 60-plus names on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” list of candidates the national party believes are its best shots to flip GOP seats (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2PUOKmV). As a millennial rising star, national Democrats noticed Pureval after he scored the major upset to become Hamilton County clerk. He ran memorable TV ads that highlighted his unusual name with an Aflac duck-like puppet squawking “AF-TAB!”
Pureval shows up at nearly any parade, festival or other large public event and at home gatherings hosted by volunteers. He talks about economic development, helping the middle class and bringing generational change, trying to tap into demographic shifts without delving too much into the daily Trump-driven national narratives.
To win, these Democratic candidates will need some combination of voters who typically back Republicans or who haven’t been voting at all.
For Pureval, that means coaxing Jeff Sieger, 56, a Republican who met the candidate at a summer festival and came away impressed. Sieger says he’s happy with Trump but thinks Congress could use younger members “who know what’s going on” with digital-age issues like net neutrality.
It also could mean steering away from hot-button issues, such as abortion, that remind some GOP-leaning voters why they usually don’t support Democrats.
“That’s going to be an albatross around his neck,” Tom Grossmann said of Pureval’s support of abortion rights in GOP-dominated Warren County, added to Chabot’s district after 2010. Grossmann, a county commissioner and former county GOP chairman, chatted amiably with Pureval while the Democrat worked his way through a music festival crowd in the affluent suburb of Mason.
Chabot already has called Pureval “the most extreme pro-abortion candidate I’ve ever faced.”
Still, Chabot acknowledged in a recent blog post that his opponent “is raising a lot of money” and that some national prognosticators have rated the race a toss-up. Chabot asked “for any help you can give me” to defeat what he calls a “far-left” foe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.