Dr. Atul C. Mehta, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, was recently recognized as one of the “Giants in Chest Medicine” by the American College of Chest Physicians.
The nomination came from the associate editors of the official journal of the organization, CHEST, a news release said.
Mehta’s accomplishments were narrated by Dr. James Stoller, chairman of the Education Institute of the clinic. His long-term contributions to the fields of interventional pulmonology and lung transplantation made him eligible for this honor.
Thirty-some thoracic surgeons and pulmonologists from around the world are included in this elite group, the release said.
Mehta is the first Indian American physician to be included in this honor roll. He was raised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has continued to practice at the Cleveland Clinic for the past 37 years. He takes pride in being referred to as a “Cleveland Indian,” the release noted.
Among his other accolades include Maria & Sam Miller-Master Educator of the Year 2006, Cleveland Clinic; Clinical Educator of the Year-2006: American Thoracic Society; Gustav Killian Centenary Award by the World Association for Bronchology & Interventional Pulmonology- 2014, Healthnetwork Foundation-2017; Service Excellence Award; Edward C. Rosenow III, M.D., Master F.C.C.P.- Master Teacher Honor Lecture; American College of Chest Physicians, 2017; American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Distinguished Physician of the Year Award, 2018.
Mehta is an inductee of the Cleveland International Hall of Fame and holds the Buoncore Family Endowed Chair in Lung Transplantation at the Cleveland Clinic.
