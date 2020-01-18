In observation of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, which commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Mumbai, the Consulate General of India in New York Jan. 9 felicitated two high-profile Indian American achievers.
Ohio state Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) was recognized for advancing the U.S.-India relationship as an Indian American, while GOPIO International coordinator-at-large Lal Motwani was honored for his long service to the community.
“I am honored to have been recognized on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This accomplishment does not come without the backing of strength and success in the Indian community across the globe. I am proud to be the youngest Indian American elected official in the United States,” Antani said in a statement.
Lal served in the founding team of the India Day Parade in New York by the Federation of Indian Associations in 1981 and continued as an officer of the FIA in the ‘80s. In 1989, he was in the founding team of GOPIO, and went on to become the president and chairman of the National Federation of Indian American Associations. He also served as the president of Society of Indian American Engineers and Architects, and Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations (2015-2017).
He is a member of the Multicultural Audience Development Initiative at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and has coordinated many Indian programs at the museum. In 2016, Motwani served as the convener of the GOPIO International Convention in New York City.
