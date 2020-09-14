Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, Sept. 3 announced he received NFIB Ohio’s 2020 Guardian of Small Business Award.
The award is presented annually to one member of the Ohio House and one member of the Ohio Senate who have demonstrated a commitment to advance policies that help small businesses throughout the state of Ohio, Antani’s team said in a news release.
Antani has sponsored legislation to curb costly healthcare mandates, reform the initiative process to prevent out-of-state interests from wreaking havoc on our Constitution, and has voted to oppose tax increases, the release said.
Additionally, the Indian American legislator has a 100 percent lifetime NFIB/Ohio voting record.
“I am so thankful to NFIB for this award,” said Antani in a statement. “Every day at the Ohio Statehouse, I work hard to fight for small business owners and their employees, as they are the engine of our economy. I look forward to continuing to work with NFIB on advancing small business issues,”
There are 22,000 NFIB members in Ohio and 164 members in the 42nd district which includes most of southern Montgomery County, the release said.
NFIB is a nonpartisan non-profit organization that works with legislators and other advocates on leading issues identified by small businesses across the country. Some of the issues identified by NFIB are taxes, healthcare and regulation.
