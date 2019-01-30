Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani, a Republican representing Miamisburg in the 42nd Legislative District, Jan. 30 announced that he will run for state senator in the 2020 election.
“Having been born and raised in this community, I am running for state senator to ensure every Ohioan who works for it has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream,” Antani said in a statement. “I will lay out a vision throughout this campaign to solve the many great challenges our community and state face.”
Antani is the youngest Indian American and Hindu American elected official in the U.S. He serves as the second Indian American elected official in Ohio history and the first Indian American Republican elected, according to a news release from Antani’s office.
If elected as state senator, Antani would become the highest ranking Indian American elected official in Ohio history, and the first Indian American state senator in Ohio history, it said.
Antani is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Born and raised in Miamisburg, he is a graduate of the Ohio State University, following his K-12 education at Miamisburg High School and Miamisburg City Schools. Antani is an award-winning legislator, having received the AMVETS Ohio Legislator of the Year award for his work helping veterans, the Friend of Community Colleges award from the Ohio Association of Community Colleges and the Distinguished Government Service award from the Ohio Association of Career Colleges & Schools for his work advancing workforce development, his bio noted.
Current state Sen. Peggy Lehner is term limited. Ohio Senate District 6 encompasses most Dayton area suburbs.
“I fully expect the Republican primary election in March of 2020 to be one of the most competitive races in Ohio, but I am confident with your support, we will win!” Antani wrote in a letter to his supporters. “If I am elected your State Senator, I will work tirelessly to use our principles and values to solve the challenges our community and state faces.”
The Ohio Senate is the upper chamber of the Ohio General Assembly, the legislative body of the state of Ohio, making all state laws for Ohio’s 11.5 million citizens. Each of the 33 state senators in Ohio represent approximately 360,000 Ohioans, the release said.
