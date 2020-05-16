State Representative Niraj Antani, currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, May 14 publicly wrote for the first time about his father’s alcoholism.
Antani, who represents the 42nd District, is one of the youngest currently serving members of the House. In addition, he is the second Indian American state elected official in Ohio history, and the first Indian American Republican. He serves as vice chairman of the Committee on Insurance, and as a member of the Committee on Health, Committee on Public Utilities, and Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee.
Following is Antani’s statement posted on his Facebook page:
“Exactly 10 years ago this weekend, my father died. I’ve never spoken publicly about this before. I was 19 years old. He was an alcoholic.
“For the past 10 years, I’ve ignored it. Whether out of embarrassment or fear of seeming weak, I acted as if it didn’t happen – his death or his severe alcoholism. I’m choosing to speak up now not out of sadness or wanting pity, but rather out of a sense of duty.
“He was not an alcoholic in the sense of being the life of the party. He was an alcoholic in the sense of drinking every day, turning angry, and yelling. In high school, I did my best to find excuses not to go home; extracurriculars, friends, whatever. Doing homework every night was a struggle.
“Regardless, I graduated high school and got a full ride to Ohio State.
“Near the end of my freshman year of college, he died. I didn’t know what to do, so I went to class the next day. I didn’t tell anyone, even closest friends, for a long time.
“On my own, I graduated college, got elected, re-elected twice, gotten bills signed into law, and won the Republican primary for state senate.
“However, my story is not unique. Unfortunately, too many have a parent who is alcoholic, addicted to something else, absent. Too many. Let my story be a message to all of them: You can do it. You can achieve your dreams despite them, without them. When all seems hopeless or unattainable, I promise you, it is not. You don’t need to just survive. You can thrive. I am here for you. Call me. Message me. Text me. I am here for you.
“For the past 10 years, I’ve ignored it. Not anymore. Not for me, but for those who go through it now. As a Member of the General Assembly, I am in a position to make change, to help. To help those with addiction in their family. To change the life of a kid who’s grown up on their own. To make things a little better. I have a duty to do that. On this issue, I resolve to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.