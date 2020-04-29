Indian American Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) has won his campaign for State Senator in the Republican primary election, which concluded April 28. Antani won the competitive three-way race with 64 percent of the vote.
He will now advance to the November general election as the Republican Party’s nominee. If elected, Antani would become the first Indian American state senator in Ohio history, according to media reports.
Releasing a statement on his victory, Antani said: “I am truly grateful to the voters for their support tonight in this Republican primary. Representing the community in which I was born and raised is an incredible honor. I work hard every day at the Statehouse to make it achievable for all Ohioans to have the opportunity to make their American Dream a reality.
“While I am happy to have won, this is not a time for celebration. During this economic and health crisis, as Ohioans have lost their lives, front-line healthcare workers like doctors face danger in treating patients, small businesses struggle to survive, and nearly one million have lost their job, I redouble my efforts in the Statehouse to help every Ohioan the best I can.”
Antani tweeted: “I look forward to continuing to earn your support in the general election in November.”
AP adds from Columbus: Joe Biden won Ohio’s presidential primary April 28, clinching a contest that was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus.
The primary was the first major test of statewide elections via mail amid an outbreak.
There were reports of confusion but no widespread disruption. It wasn’t like Wisconsin earlier this month, when voters were forced to overlook social distancing guidelines to stand in line wearing masks to cast ballots.
“Within the context of the threat of the virus, it’s a decision that we will have made the best of,” Republican Ken Blackwell, a former Ohio elections chief who chairs the bipartisan International Foundation for Electoral Systems, said of mail-in balloting.
Overall turnout was surprisingly strong, said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. While his office said about 1.5 million votes had been cast as of midday April 25, down sharply from the 3.2 million cast in Ohio’s 2016 presidential primary, he said some larger counties received tens of thousands of additional ballots Tuesday.
“It was better than OK. It was great,” he said.
The primary, originally scheduled for March 17, was delayed just hours before polls were supposed to open. Citing a “health emergency,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that in-person balloting not be held until June 2. But amid legal challenges, officials moved balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order.
Most Ohioans casting absentee ballots had to run at least three pieces of mail — an application, a blank ballot and a completed one — through the U.S. Postal Service. Only homeless and disabled people were initially encouraged to cast in-person ballots at county election board offices, though anyone not receiving ballots by mail in time to participate could also turn up in person.
