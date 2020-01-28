Veteran state representative in Ohio Niraj Antani, in his bid to move over to the state Senate in 2020, has received the endorsement of the top two public officials in the state legislature.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted endorsed the Indian American candidate in his campaign for state senator in the 6th Legislative District, which includes the communities in most of Montgomery County.
“The Miami Valley needs a champion in the state Senate, and Niraj Antani will be that champion. I am supporting him because I know that Niraj cares deeply about his community and his constituents, and he is the best person to deliver results for them. I look forward to continue working with him in the legislature as a state Senator,” DeWine said in a statement.
Both the governor and lieutenant governor have strong ties to the region. DeWine is the first governor from the Miami Valley in a century. Husted was the state senator for the Ohio Senate’s 6th district from 2009-2011, before becoming secretary of state in 2011.
Antani was an early endorser of the DeWine-Husted ticket in 2018, and served as the Montgomery County Chair for Husted’s 2014 re-election campaign for secretary of state.
“I would be proud to have Niraj serve in the Senate seat I once held. Niraj has worked tirelessly for his constituents and community in the legislature so far, and I know he will do that in the state Senate. The Dayton region needs strong advocates, and Niraj will be exactly that as a state senator,” Husted said in a statement.
The Antani campaign has knocked on over 68,000 doors so far, with the help of nearly 20 interns. In addition, Antani was recently endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party, after being recommended for the endorsement by Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Senate leadership, his office said in a news release.
“I am extremely grateful for Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted’s endorsement,” Antani said in a statement. “My priority has always been fighting for our community here in the Dayton region, and I look forward to continue working to do that with Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted,” he said.
“Their endorsement particularly means a lot to me given their roots in the Miami Valley. I will continue working hard every day to earn the support of each voter by talking about our vision to restore the American Dream for every Ohioan,” Antani added. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2TNX8tL)
The Republican primary for state senator will take place March 17.
