LAKE FOREST, Calif. — The EducateAKid 14th annual fundraiser pulled in more than $55,000 at an event that drew enthusiastic supporters. Held Nov. 2 at the Godavari restaurant’s banquet hall, the evening saw good attendance from second generation Indian Americans, boosting the enthusiasm of the organizers, according to a press release.
Lighting the inaugural lamp was Dr. Shyam Kishan of Dallas, while K.P. Hari gave the keynote speech. Vinodh Bahuleyan, president of OHM, thanked supporters of the organization Sajan Pillai and Lata Hariharan, among others. The variety entertainment program and the sumptuous dinner sponsored by restaurant owner Balbir Singh was enjoyed by all.
EAK is a charity arm of the Organization of Hindu Malayalees, a non-profit based in Southern California. EAK works to help poor students in Kerala and believes that in giving a student an education helps uplift an entire family. With the money raised, the group hopes to help 150 students in their higher education.
The organization also held a cricket tournament early this year in Diamond Bar where 18 teams played for three weekends to provide $10,000 for poor students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.