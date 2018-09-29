NORWALK, Calif. — The OHM group succeeded in raising $101,000 after organizing an Onam and Sree Narayana Guru Jaynathi as fundraisers for the Kerala Flood Relief Fund on Aug. 23 and Sept. 8 at the Sanadhana Dharma Temple here.
An Onam Sadya was served for over 350 persons followed by cultural programs, including a video presentation depicting the natural calamity of unprecedented nature in Kerala since 1924.
After lighting the lamp, Dr. Nitin Shah, the chief guest, and B.U. Patel, the guest of honor, appealed to people to open their heart and pocket and donate generously for the victims of the Kerala floods.
