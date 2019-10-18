HAUPPAUGE, New York – Shanti Fund celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Suffolk County Executive building here Oct. 2, an event which was attended by over 150 guests, including New York State Assemblyman Andrew Rai; Chad Lupinacci, town supervisor of Huntington; Consul General of India Sandeep Chakravorty; Surinder Rametra, founder of Shanti Fund; and other prominent members of the Indian American community.
Shanti Fund, in existence for over 25 years, is a not for profit volunteer-run organization dedicated to promoting Gandhi’s ideals of peace and non-violence through education.
Gandhi’s favorite bhajans, “Vaishanav Jan Tau Tene Kahiye Je Pir Parai Jane Re” and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” were presented by Indian American and Korean American singers. A group of Korean youth also sang many songs in chorus with a live orchestra.
The life and message of Gandhi was shared by the honorees of the event that included Dr. Kirit Gosalia of Phoenix, Arizona; Dr. Rajesh Jain of Kolkata, India; Dr. Kishore Kuncham, Superintendent of Freeport Public Schools; Ambassador Chakravorty, and Kamlesh C. Mehta, publisher of the South Asian Times. All were honored with the Mahatma Gandhi Peace and Non-Violence Award for their contributions to the community while maintaining the Gandhian philosophy and ethics.
Mehta, stated a press release, was recognized for upholding “high ethics in his various publications.” He is also the founder of Rajasthan Association of North America and many other community groups, and has served in senior positions on quite a few leading trade and community organizations. Mehta was the Rotary International District Governor in 2015-16. He also served as the director of the Nassau County Office of Business and Economic Development for five years.
Shanti Fund is also the founder of the unique Gandhi Peace Garden, for which 50 acres of land has been earmarked on the campus of SUNY Old Westbury in Long Island, New York; 150 trees brought from all the 50 U.S. states have been planted to commemorate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The Gandhi Peace Garden was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 24.
The event was managed by Shanti Fund founder Arvind Vora and Bakul Matalia, president of Shanti Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.