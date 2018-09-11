On the occasion of the 17-year anniversary of the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the nonprofit SAALT, an Indian American and South Asian civil rights group, sent out a message marking the event. Following are excerpts:
This anniversary falls at a time of rampant immigration enforcement and racial profiling policies directed at South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Arab American communities. Unsurprisingly, this escalation of brutal and discriminatory policies is accompanied by a rising tide of hate violence impacting our communities. Nearly two decades after the events of Sept. 11, hate violence targeting South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern, and Arab American communities has now surpassed levels only seen immediately after that tragedy.
South Asian Americans Leading Together has already documented over 400 incidents of hate violence and xenophobic political rhetoric targeting our communities since the 2016 presidential election. Tragically, we can now draw a direct link between divisive political rhetoric and its role in spurring hate violence: one in five of the hate incidents documented in our 2018 report, “Communities on Fire,” involved perpetrators who verbally referenced President Trump, one of his administration’s policies, or one of his campaign slogans while committing an act of violence.
Since the events of Sept. 11, successive administrations have leveraged a ‘national security’ lens to advance anti-immigrant and xenophobic policies that target our communities and our place in this nation. This list of policies that seek to limit and exclude our rights includes but is not limited to the Patriot Act, the Countering Violent Extremism program and the Muslim Ban. Several devastating policies aimed at immigrant communities have been unveiled in the last year alone. Examples include the decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for individuals from several countries including Nepal, Honduras, El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan; a wave of deportations of documented and undocumented residents; separating families and detaining children in cages; and denaturalizing American citizens. In short, we are in the midst of a campaign to create an America that is separate and unequal for the foreign-born and their families. The onslaught is slated to continue escalating through the administration’s plans to further criminalize immigrants for utilizing public benefits by issuing a ‘public charge’ rule and unconstitutionally including a question on citizenship status in the 2020 Census.
It appears this dangerous convergence of policies, rhetoric, and violence will not end soon. Later this week, SAALT will host a Congressional Briefing in collaboration with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus to highlight the intersection between current incidents of hate violence, the Muslim Ban, and immigration enforcement. SAALT is committed to addressing the underlying factors that spur hate violence against our communities, including discriminatory policies and the growth in organized white supremacy. We are dedicated to ensuring the next decade sees a decline in hate violence and an effort to regain this nation’s core ideals of equality and justice.
Associated Press adds: Americans looked back on 9/11 with tears and somber tributes Sept. 11, while victims’ relatives said prayers for their country, pleaded for national unity and pressed officials not to use the 2001 terror attacks as a political tool in a polarized nation.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial near Shanksville, where one of the jetliners crashed after 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and several passengers tried to storm the cockpit.
Calling it “the moment when America fought back,” Trump said the fallen “took control of their destiny and changed the course of history.”
At the United Nations, Security Council members stood for a moment of silence, led by Indian American U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
This year’s anniversary comes as a heated midterm election cycle kicks into high gear. But there have long been some efforts to separate the solemn anniversary from political campaigns. The group 9/11 Day, which promotes volunteering on the anniversary, asks candidates not to campaign or run political ads for the day. Organizers of the ground zero ceremony allow politicians to attend, but they’ve been barred since 2011 from reading names or delivering remarks.
Sept. 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it’s less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 17 years.
In a news release, the Department of Justice said the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is increasing its efforts to identify those who may be eligible for compensation due to health problems caused by the Sept. 11 attacks.
As part of the outreach effort, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Indian American VCF Special Master Rupa Bhattacharyya held a public forum Sept. 7 on the benefits available to federal law enforcement officers who responded on 9/11 and now suffer 9/11-related illnesses
“Like so many first responders, our agents were fearless in their response on Sept. 11 and in the days and months that followed, exposing themselves to what we now know were toxic conditions,” said Wray. “We are here today to spread the word about the VCF and the World Trade Center Health Program – two long-standing programs that provide vital assistance to those who have become sick as a result of their 9/11 exposure.”
“We are extremely grateful to have Director Wray, Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Justice Department’s Civil Division and U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman of the Southern District of New York with us here today to raise awareness of the VCF as a resource for this brave community,” said Bhattacharyya. “In addition to providing critical relief from financial hardship that results from 9/11 injuries and deaths, the VCF compensates victims – at least to some degree – for their pain and suffering, and can provide some peace of mind, though sadly, for many who fear leaving their families in need.”
For additional information about the VCF and how to file a claim, please visit the VCF’s website at www.vcf.gov or contact its toll-free Helpline at 1-855-885-1555.
