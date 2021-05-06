India’s large diaspora — long a boon to India’s economy — is tapping its wealth, political clout and expertise to help its home country combat the catastrophic coronavirus surge that has left people to die outside overwhelmed hospitals.
Around the world, people of Indian descent are donating money, personally delivering desperately needed oxygen equipment and setting up telehealth consultations and information sessions in hopes of beating back the outbreak.
Two humanitarian groups in the U.S. led by people of Indian background raised more than $25 million in recent days to help the teetering health care system. Indian American doctors, hotel owners and other entrepreneurs, some responding to requests for help from Indian leaders, have pledged or donated millions more.
In Britain, volunteers at three Hindu temples raised more than 600,000 pounds ($830,000) last weekend by racking up 20,127 kilometers (12,506 miles) on stationary bikes, or roughly three times the distance from London to New Delhi. And in Canada, Sikhs have donated between $700 and $2,000 to each of dozens of people in need of costly oxygen cylinders.
The magnitude of the response reflects the deep pockets of many people in the overseas Indian community, as well as their deep ties to India, which have fueled similar efforts to help the country in the past.
“I feel that this crisis has kind of sparked or triggered a fresh and new emotional affiliation to India,” said Nishant Pandey, CEO of the American India Foundation. The group launched a fundraising drive on April 24 that raked in roughly $20 million in a week, much of it from the Indian diaspora. The money will be used in part to expand hospital capacity and oxygen production in India.
India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million this week, and deaths officially topped 220,000, though the true numbers are believed to be much higher.
“Mother India is in dire need of the non-resident Indians to step up,” Hemant Patel, a hotel developer from Miami, said in an appeal for aid on WhatsApp. His efforts helped generate more than $300,000 in medical donations, he said.
Patel traveled to his hometown of Navsari in the state of Gujarat in March to visit his mother after getting vaccinated and is now serving as a liaison between local hospitals and Indians in the U.S.
He has also donated eight oxygen machines —- holding a religious ceremony to bless the first one — and paid to have a van outfitted with a stretcher and oxygen to serve COVID-19 patients.
“God has put me in the right place at the right time,” he said.
Some members of the overseas Indian community have appended harsh words to their support efforts, accusing the Indian government of botching the fight against the virus.
Others, especially medical professionals, wish they could go to India but face travel restrictions there and new ones in the U.S., Britain and Canada.
Sunil Tolani, CEO of a hotel and real estate company in California, said he donated $300,000 to help people in India during the surge and lobbied the Biden administration to step up its support. Other prominent Indian Americans have also pressed the White House for action.
“If India would have put their act together, they wouldn’t need this help in the first place,” Tolani said, accusing the government there of “total complacency and incompetence.”
The surge in infections since February has been blamed on more contagious variants of the virus as well as government decisions to allow huge crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies.
A spokesman for the Indian government, Prakash Javadekar, said it is ramping up hospital capacity and supplies of oxygen and drugs but is facing a “once-in-a-century crisis.”
The U.S. last week began delivering treatments, rapid virus tests and oxygen along with materials needed for India to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. Britain is also sending a substantial amount of aid.
More than 6 million people of Indian descent live in the two countries — part of a diaspora the Indian government estimates at over 32 million, including nearly 3.5 million in the United Arab Emirates and just under 3 million in Malaysia. Donations are pouring in from non-Indians and corporations as well.
Sikhs for Justice, an advocacy group that calls for an independent state for Sikhs in India, said the Indian government blocked its COVID-19 relief website, oxygenfund.org, that aimed to connect Indians who can’t afford surging prices for oxygen to Sikhs in the U.S., Canada and other countries willing to send them money.
The group turned to WhatsApp and by May 2 had managed to provide assistance to nearly 150 people, said its general counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
An email to the Indian Embassy in Washington went unanswered. The Indian government has classified Sikhs for Justice as a terrorist group and banned it, Anshuman Gaur, India’s deputy high commissioner to Canada, told The Canadian Press.
India is not shying away from soliciting help from its expatriates, continuing a long tradition of drawing on their money and patriotic fervor.
In 1998, Indian leaders urged non-resident Indians to invest in the country by buying government bonds after the U.S. and other nations imposed sanctions against India for conducting nuclear tests.
In 2001, disaster assistance from Indian Americans helped rebuild parts of Gujarat devastated by an earthquake that killed thousands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years has encouraged Indians overseas to contribute funds and expertise to his sanitation initiatives in India.
During the current crisis, Indian consulate officials reached out to the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, which responded by raising more than $2 million in about a week, president Sudhakar Jonnalagadda said.
The group, which represents more than 80,000 doctors in the U.S., has used the money to buy oxygen concentrators and plans to expand a telehealth network to allow patients in India to consult with physicians in the U.S.
The virus’s rapid spread in India has left few people in the diaspora untouched by tragedy. Sajal Rohatgi, co-founder of Subziwalla.com, a U.S.-based South Asian grocery delivery service, said dozens of friends and family in India have contracted the virus and two have died.
He and the company’s other founder, Manav Thaker, arranged for a U.S. virologist to give a talk on Instagram about India’s COVID-19 crisis and how people there can try to stay safe — information they say is lacking there.
Their hope is that Indian Americans will convey the importance of masks, social distancing and vaccinations to their friends and family in India.
“We really just want to give the right, credible information,” Thaker said. “Then maybe we’ll get some relief.”
The Chronicle of Philanthropy adds: “The situation is desperate,” says Ashish Shah, senior director for philanthropy and community engagement at Indiaspora, a global network of people of Indian origin who work for social change. “We need to get the funds and deploy them because after a month, it’ll be too late.”
During the last week of April, Indiaspora reactivated its ChaloGive website. “Chalo” means “let’s go” in Hindi. In April of 2020, donors gave nearly $1.2 million through the site to several organizations vetted by Indiaspora. The group had planned to have a giving month later this year, but decided to do it sooner because of the deteriorating situation in India.
Over the past two months, Indiaspora members heard directly from family and friends in India about the unfolding humanitarian crisis. The organization started receiving unsolicited donations as the situation became more dire. To respond quickly, Indiaspora relaunched the site early. Within two days, more than $1 million in donations rolled in.
The site allows donors to give to a slate of nonprofits working to construct makeshift hospitals and health centers, provide food and direct services, or give cash grants to individuals. Shah says the vast majority of donors have chosen an option provided by Indiaspora to spread their gift out among all three areas.
“We knew that the community was ready,” Shah says. “We knew that there was no time to wait till later in the year.”
Large institutional grant makers, family foundations, and rich donors have expressed an interest in providing emergency relief to India over the past week, says Regine Webster, vice president at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Webster expects initial findings on the volume of COVID-related giving to organizations working in India to be available this week.
Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, added a $10 million match to his previous commitment to GiveIndia to procure much-needed oxygen equipment and encourage others to give. The Rockefeller Foundation last week approved $3.5 million in grants to help expand coronavirus testing and tracing and support emergency medical relief. That figure is on top of the $10 million Rockefeller previously committed in pandemic response in India.
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation has seen a growing interest among its donors to support pandemic relief in India. Last fall, the Indian government placed restrictions on international giving to organizations in the country. Since then, the community foundation has directed interested donors to organizations that have successfully navigated the rules and delivered assistance where it is needed, according to Chau Vuong, a spokeswoman for the grant maker. She cited CARE and the American India Foundation as examples. In late April, a donor, whom Vuong declined to identify, gave $3 million to the American India Foundation.
Smaller donors have also been active. Texas philanthropists Raj and Aradhana Asava on April 29 offered to match up to $25,000 in donations to support pandemic relief in their native India. So far, the couple, who have long given to programs in India but more recently emphasized the need to support U.S. food banks, have raised about $10,000.
“(We’re) very confident we will blow past the goal,” Raj Asava wrote in an email.
The India Development and Relief Fund, a nonprofit founded by Vinod Prakash, a retired World Bank economist, has raised more than $350,000 for Covid-relief efforts in India since April 26 — about three times the amount it raised for pandemic response in India last year.
Webster, at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, fears that the flow of money will begin to ebb. People are motivated to give when they see human suffering, and in India right now, Covid is inflicting more suffering than one can fathom, she says. But the duration of the pandemic has made it more difficult for fundraisers to sound the alarm to a public that may be becoming inured to the hardships the coronavirus crisis has created.
“For the past 15 months, essentially, the mantra has been give more, give more, give more, give more,” she says. “Regrettably, if the same message is being presented for 400 days in a row, it ultimately makes the case more challenging.”
Steve Stirling, executive director of MAP International, a global health nonprofit, shares Webster’s concerns. The hurricane season, usually a busy time for the relief work MAP International supports, is drawing near, and Stirling worries about overwhelming his donor base with calls for support.
Donors are responding, however. The nonprofit has received around $50,000 in cash gifts in the past few weeks; most of its support comes in the form of medical equipment and supplies. Stirling is hopeful that more money will arrive from donors who give around 25 dollars at a time. What is more concerning is how long it may take for MAP International to get supplies of personal protective equipment into the hands of medical workers in India. The nonprofit has a 40-foot-long cargo container full of surgical gowns, booties, face masks, and other gear that Stirling says is waiting on a green light from Indian customs and health officials.
Stirling says he won’t send the cargo until he receives proper clearance, or the plane transporting it will sit on an airport tarmac while the Indian government charges the nonprofit storage fees.
“There’s a lot of government red tape,” he says. “Once we get clearance, we’ll load up the plane.”
Early this year, the American India Foundation was turning its attention to what happens after a deadly pandemic. One new program provided online learning courses to students who had been shut out of their schools during lockdown. Another was going to link migrant workers to digital-payment programs so they could begin to rebuild their lives.
“We were kind of transitioning into more of a rehabilitation phase, without realizing that there was going to be a ferocious second wave in India,” says Nishant Pandey, the foundation’s chief executive.
Those efforts have been postponed, and the foundation has switched back to providing direct relief, primarily through the supply of oxygen equipment. The foundation has placed orders for 7,500 oxygen concentrators and is working on supplying hospitals with oxygen generators as well as liquid oxygen. The nonprofit also plans to support the mobilization of “portable hospitals” to create 2,500 additional beds at medical centers throughout the country.
Those efforts were made possible by the speed at which the foundation’s donors — about 70 percent of whom are of Indian descent — responded to the nonprofit’s pitch: “Every day counts. Now more than ever.”
During the first 10 days of the fundraising effort, Pandey says the foundation has received commitments totaling $20 million.
“We are very encouraged by the response from our donors,” Pandey says. “But the need is much greater. We obviously need more funds.”
