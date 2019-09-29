NEW YORK – Indian actress Dia Mirza and American actor Alec Baldwin hosted the United Nations’ Champions Gala 2019 for the second time here. She is happy to have shared the stage with the comedian, who she thinks is “so driven, honest and committed to sustainability and climate action.”
“The Champions Gala is a very special and personally inspiring evening for me. At a time when we need mobilized action immediately, these dedicated champions are leading the way. The evening is filled with positivity, hope and courage and I couldn’t be happier to host with Alec Baldwin, who is so driven, so honest and so committed to sustainability and climate action,” said Mirza, who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and an SDG Advocate.
The gala took place Sept. 26. Mirza has also played a key role in bringing India to the forefront of events at the UN.
She has been an environmental changemaker, a voice for causes related to nature. She has been an advocate against single-use plastic and has campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador.
With an added responsibility as an SDG advocate, Mirza uses every chance she has to create awareness and inspire people.
Mirza, who has been vocal about environmental conservation and protection, also took to Twitter Sept. 27 to highlight “climate emergency.”
“Seven of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India. If this is not a Climate Emergency, what is? We must raise our voices and come together. Kids have taken charge of the fight against #ClimateChange. #GlobalClimateStrike #ChangeIsComing #ActNow #SDGs,” she wrote along with a link of a site, urging people to join the global climate strike in India.
She has also taken to blogging in order to create awareness about environment and to remind people how each and every action counts.
