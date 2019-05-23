The population of Indian Americans in the U.S. has grown by 40 percent over the past seven years, but one out of every six residents is undocumented, revealed a report released May 15 by South Asian Americans Leading Together.
From 2010 to 2017, the Indian American population grew from just under three million to more than 4.1 million. The report, which was compiled using data from Census 2010 and the 2017 American Community Survey, noted that 630,000 Indian Americans living in the U.S. are currently undocumented, roughly one in six.
Percentage-wise, Indian Americans are the fastest-growing population of undocumented residents in the U.S. In 2007, the U.S. was home to 325,000 undocumented Indian Americans, on par with China. That number has jumped by almost 100 percent, according to the American Community Survey and Pew Research Center data.
The Department of Homeland Security and the Migration Policy Institute report similar numbers, estimating that half a million unauthorized immigrants from India currently reside in the U.S.
SAALT attributed the rapid rise in undocumented Indian Americans primarily to visa overstays. Nearly 250,000 Indians overstayed their visa in 2016, thereby becoming undocumented.
India is the fastest-growing country for people who overstay their business, student, or tourist visas to stay on in the U.S. One out of every 100 visitors from India, and almost two out of every 100 international students from India overstayed their U.S. visa during the 2017 fiscal year, according to a report issued Aug. 9 by the Department of Homeland Security. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2VztkhI)
Of all the South Asian American populations surveyed, the rise of Nepali Americans grew most dramatically — 200 percent over the past seven years — from about 57,000 to just under 172,000. A large number of Nepalis received Temporary Protected Status in the U.S. after the April 25, 2015 7.8 magnitude earthquake that decimated large portions of the tiny country. The Trump administration said May 10 that it would continue TPS for Nepali Americans for 120 days, in accordance with a court order stemming from the Bhattarai vs. Nielsen lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Northern California. Thus, TPS for Nepali Americans is scheduled to end on June 14, after which all Nepalis who remain in the U.S. would effectively be rendered undocumented.
There has been a rise in the number of South Asians seeking asylum in the U.S. over the last 10 years, noted the SAALT report. ICE has detained 3,013 South Asians since 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol arrested 17,119 South Asians between October 2014 and April 2018 through border and interior enforcement.
The report also revealed startling data about the number of South Asian Americans who live at or below federal poverty levels: 10 percent of the South Asian American population overall live in poverty. One-third of Bhutanese Americans live in poverty, as well as almost one in four Bangladeshi Americans.
The report did not disaggregate data as to the number of Indian Americans who live in poverty. But data from the Migration Policy Institute noted that seven percent of Indian Americans lived at or below the federal poverty level in 2015, which was defined as $24,250 for a family of four.
SAALT’s interim co-executive director Lakshmi Sridaran said in a press statement May 15: “As we witness this unprecedented growth in our communities, it is more important than ever that the needs of the most vulnerable South Asian populations are met.”
She noted that South Asian Americans are impacted by the full spectrum of federal immigration policies, including deportation, the threat to H-4 visa work authorization, and what she termed the “assault on public benefits.”
The Trump administration announced last year that it would not continue immigration benefits to any resident who receiving federal public aid.
Sridaran advocated for an accurate Census count, which, she said, “is essential to distributing critical federal funding to our communities.”
Civil rights organizations have been advocating for the removal of a citizenship question, which was added to 2020 Census forms for the first time in over a half century.
“A citizenship question on the Census would chill thousands of community members, resulting in a severe undercount, with at least 600,000 South Asians in the country not being counted and thousands more deterred. And, this means even fewer resources to the communities who need it the most,” said Sridaran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.