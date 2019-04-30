A Sikh man, who claimed he was severely beaten by members of a minority sect in Punjab, India, and had to be hospitalized, was denied asylum in a March 25 ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Calif.
In his case for asylum, Amandeep Singh, 33, alleged that he and his friends attended a recruitment rally held by members of the minority Dera Sacha Sauda sect and asked them to stop saying bad things about Sikhism. He and his friends were chased out of the rally. Two months later, members of Dera Sacha Sauda recognized Singh as he was on the streets, and attacked him, allegedly beating him so severely that he had to be hospitalized for two weeks.
Singh then went to police to ask for help, but — according to court documents — was asked for a bribe of Rs. 25,000, which he could not pay. He then walked out of the station without receiving help.
Singh fled to the U.S. and applied for asylum. The Board of Immigration Appeals denied Singh’s case.
The Dera Sacha Sauda is currently headed by the controversial guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year prison term for raping two of the sect’s female followers. Gurmeet Singh has also been accused of the murder of a journalist. The sect has a history of violent clashes with orthodox, Khalsa Sikhs.
In a 2017 decision, the Ninth Circuit blocked the deportation of Harbans Singh, who claimed he left India because he was being pursued and beaten up by members of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect after he refused to join the group.
In 2018, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions greatly narrowed the definition of who might be eligible for asylum, ruling that violence by private actors, including gangs or family members, did not constitute persecution for the purposes of granting asylum.
In the current case, two Ninth Circuit judges — Milan Smith and Andrew Hurwitz — found against Singh, saying he had provided insufficient evidence of past persecution, and upheld the BIA’s decision which denied him asylum. Justice Paul Watford disagreed with the majority view, finding that Singh had established evidence of past persecution and credible fear of returning to India.
In oral arguments — which can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2GynKXh — Justice Smith noted that Singh started the initial provocation by attending the Dera Sacha Sauda recruitment rally, and speaking out against its leanings. “How does that rise to the level of persecution?”
Singh’s attorney, Inna Lipken, argued that Singh politely asked the speakers to stop slandering his religion.
Moreover, the second incident was “completely unprovoked” by Singh, noted Lipken.
Hurwitz noted that Singh was beaten just once. “Why are we compelled to see this as religious persecution?” he asked. Lipken responded that the Dera Sacha Sauda was affiliated with the Congress party, the majority party in the state at the time Singh fled India. “The DSS held a high level of power, akin to a government level of power,” she said.
“One beating may not be enough to rise to the level of persecution,” responded Hurwitz. Lipken noted that the beating was severe, and coupled with death threats, and that Singh was unable to get help from police.
Watford, who wrote in his dissent that Singh should be granted asylum, noted that the 33-year-old was beaten until he was unconscious, and re-stated that he was hospitalized for two weeks. Attorney Christopher Buchanan, who argued for Attorney General William Barr, the respondent in the case, noted that the beating did not result in any long-term cognitive or physical impairments. He stressed the age of Singh, noting that he was still able to work and live a normal life. Watford hammered down, asking if persecution was being defined differently for the aged and infirmed versus the young and healthy.
Buchanan also argued that simply asking for a bribe did not indicate government acquiescence.
In his dissent, Watford wrote that Singh suffered on account of his religion. “Disagreement about religious faith was a primary motivation for the attack. That is precisely what our precedent requires,” he wrote.
“Members of another religious faith told Singh to abandon his religion and join their own. When he refused to disavow his faith, they beat him until he was unconscious, hospitalizing him for two weeks.”
“When he went to the police for help, they refused to help him unless he paid a bribe, which was more than he could afford to pay. The majority errs by concluding that these facts do not establish past persecution,” wrote Watford.
