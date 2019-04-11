Almost one-third of new H-1B petitions and 18 percent of renewals were denied for fiscal year 2019, revealed a new report released April 10 by the National Foundation for American Policy.
Almost 18 percent of renewals were also rejected last year, amid a greater number of Requests for Evidence by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
USCIS announced April 5 that it had reached its cap of 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap for fiscal year 2020. The agency said it will next determine if it has received a sufficient number of petitions to meet the 20,000 H-1B visa U.S. advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap.
The NFAP report noted that for fiscal year 2019, 32 percent of new H-1B petitions were denied. The non-partisan organization — whose board includes the esteemed Indian American economist and free trade advocate Jagdish Bhagwati — analyzed data from USCIS’s H-1B Employer Data Hub, which can be viewed here: https://www.uscis.gov/h-1b-data-hub.
In fiscal year 2018, almost one-fourth of new H-1B petitions were denied, along with 12 percent of renewals. By contrast, denials for both new petitions and renewals were in single digit percentages during most of President Barack Obama’s administration. “To put this in perspective, between FY 2010 and FY 2015, the denial rate for initial H-1B petitions never exceeded 8 percent, while today the rate is 3 or 4 times higher,” stated NFAP.
“Denials have increased because USCIS and its adjudicators have raised the standard of proof for approving an H-1B petition without any new law or regulation that would permit the agency to do so legally, according to attorneys and employers,” stated NFAP, noting that the increase in RFEs began in April 2017, after President Donald Trump issued his “Buy American and Hire American” executive order.
USCIS issued a Request for Evidence in 60 percent of cases in the first quarter of FY 2019, according to the report. Boundless.com, helmed by former Obama Administration official Doug Rand, characterizes an RFE as “the boogey man of the visa world — they come without warning and usually give the recipient an unpleasant feeling in the pit of their stomach.” (https://bit.ly/2D5Qy8C)
USCIS listed its top 10 reasons for requiring an RFE from an applicant. The number one reason listed was not establishing that one had met the criteria of a specialty occupation. In 2017, USCIS redefined the criteria for a specialty occupation, disallowing several previously-valid occupations, such as computer programmers. (see earlier story here: https://bit.ly/2G65PXJ)
Other reasons include an insignificant relationship established between the potential employee and his prospective employer; and not establishing the availability of work at the proposed work site. (See full list here: https://bit.ly/2BPPKE7)
The NFAP report listed companies who have the highest number of H-1B employees with percentages for the number of denials for first-time petitions. Companies based in India were hit the hardest: 62 percent of Bangalore-based Wipro’s petitions were denied for FY 2019; by contrast, only seven percent were denied in FY 2015.
Bangalore-based Infosys, which employs the largest number of H-1Bs, was also hit hard: 57 percent of its first-time petitions were denied. In 2015, just two percent of petitions were rejected. Other India-based companies also experienced about rejection rates of 40 percent and higher.
Also hard-hit was Deloitte, a consulting company headquartered in the U.K. The company, which employs about 7,500 H-1B workers, had 60 percent of its petitions rejected in FY 2019, compared to 18 percent in FY 2015. Ernst & Young, also headquartered in the U.K., also saw its rejection rate jump from 0 percent in 2015, to 44 percent for FY 2019.
Facebook, Apple, Intel, Amazon, and Google all had single digit rates of rejection for FY 2019. Microsoft had a rejection rate of 13 percent.
Denial rates for renewals were overall lower, but statistically much higher than previous years.
Attorney Jonathan Wadsen, quoted in the report, said: “I have… seen how employees who have mortgages, car payments, kids in school, and deeply established roots in this country are heartlessly shown the door.” “USCIS is creating default in mortgages, car loans, etc., and is also chilling future investment by H-1B employees. Why should someone buy a house if USCIS is going to kick them out of the country in six months?” he queried.
“If the goal of the Trump administration is to make it much more difficult for well-educated foreign nationals to work in America in technical fields, then USCIS is accomplishing that goal,” summated NFAP. “Whether the actions of USCIS are serving the best interests of the United States is a question that remains open for debate.”
