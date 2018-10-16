Exactly one year after Richardson, Texas toddler Sherin Mathews was reported missing from her family’s home, a group of community members gathered Oct. 7 to commemorate the little girl, who is believed to have been killed by her adoptive Indian American father, Wesley Mathews.
Sherin, the adopted daughter of Wesley and Sini Mathews, was reported missing Oct. 7 morning by Wesley. After an intensive three-week search by police, her body was found in a culvert about a half mile from the family’s home.
Wesley Mathews admitted to police that he had “helped” Sherin to drink her milk, and then watched as she choked before placing her prone body outside the family home at 3 a.m. The father initially told police he had put Sherin outside as a punishment for not drinking her milk.
In a case rife with strange behavior, Wesley Mathews did a load of laundry – after disposing of Sherin’s body – before he called police. The evening before her death, Sherin was left alone in the family home for at least 90 minutes as the Mathews went out to dinner with their biological daughter.
Wesley Mathews has been charged with capital murder. His trial is expected to begin Nov. 13. Sini Mathews, Sherin’s adoptive mother, has been charged with child negligence and abandonment. Both parents are in custody (see earlier India-West story here).
The remembrance service for Sherin was held at the Restland Funeral Home and Cemetary in Dallas, Texas, where Sherin’s last rites were performed. A memorial bench dedicated to the little girl – who was adopted 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar – sits at the cemetery.
“This really is a good way to know that Sherin has not been forgotten,” one resident told CBS Dallas/Forth Worth, which reported that Richardson police, community members and volunteers placed photos, balloons, and flowers at the memorial bench.
Farahana Kassam, who has been following the case closely in court, spoke during the service. “I think everybody just has a lot of questions on their mind as to why someone would do something like this to a child that they chose to adopt,” she said.
A new state law has been proposed that would make it illegal to leave a child under eight at home alone for any length of time.
In related news, Manoj Nedumparampil Abraham and his wife Nissi Abraham – friends of the Mathews – have received their OCI cards.
The Houston, Texas Indian consulate had cancelled the couple’s cards, ostensibly for their association with the Mathews. But the Delhi High Court intervened and mandated the consulate to restore the Abrahams’ cards.
Anupam Ray, consul general in Houston, said his staff had cancelled the OCI cards of the Mathews, as well as some relatives and close associates, as the case has inflamed public opinion in India and it is not in the best interest of these people to travel to the country.
