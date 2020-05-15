“We feel delighted that Kailash has agreed to appear in this concert to help Sewa raise funds for its nationwide COVID-19 relief work. We are really honored to present this concert in partnership with Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio,” said Prof. Sree Sreenath, Indian American president of Sewa International. Kher is seen above posing for photographs as he celebrated his 46th birthday at his home in Mumbai on July 7, 2019. (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)