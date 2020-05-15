HOUSTON, Texas — Sewa International and the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio have partnered to organize a live concert to be streamed online by well-known spiritual singer Kailash Kher on May 16.
The concert will help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, said a press release, dedicated to "Frontline and Healthcare Workers" who are working day and night to keep the country safe against COVID-19.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. EST on May 16 and will be hosted as a Facebook Live event on the Sewa Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sewainternationalusa/.
Kailash Kher, a playback singer from India, is a winner of the “Padma Shri” award, one of the top civilian awards given by the Government of India, for his achievements in the field of music. His music is influenced by Indian folk music, said the release.
“We feel delighted that Kailash has agreed to appear in this concert to help Sewa raise funds for its nationwide COVID-19 relief work. We are really honored to present this concert in partnership with Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio,” Prof. Sree Sreenath, president of Sewa International, stated in a press release.
“More than 2500 Sewa International volunteers from 43 chapters are working in 22 metro areas across the country to provide relief to the community beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. To help the frontline workers, we have distributed 300,000 N95, KN95 and surgical masks so far,” the Indian American executive added.
“We are supported by 275 community organizations and we are running eight helplines to provide non-medical help. Sewa’s online COVID Plasma Registry has 75 registered donors and 30 recipients. We have performed four matches until now.”
