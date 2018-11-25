The Organization of Hindu Malayalees and its EducateAKid initiative held its 13th annual dinner at the Godavari restaurant in Lake Forest, California, with the more than 250 guests helping raise in excess of $62,000.
The organization noted in an email to India-West that with donations still pouring in, they fully expect to have raised more than $70,000 by December.
It is the largest collection of funds at any of its previous fundraiser events, the organization noted.
UST Global chief executive officer Sajan Pillai served as the event’s chief guest. It was Pillai who had the idea to support a student and thus save a family. The Indian American has been supporting and sponsoring the event for the last 13 years.
The attraction for this year was that 10 donors were second generation kids, who raised about $3,000, according to the organization.
Shivan Warrier, Vinayak Pillai, Gayathri Sivadas, Shreerag Jayakrishnnan, Dr. Shanti Iyer, Divya Harikumar, Sibu and Seema Harikumar were among those donating to the cause.
Anyone who donated $500 also has the opportunity to sponsor a student in memory of a family scholarship, with a total of 20 qualifying, OHM said.
The event also featured cultural entertainment including Bollywood dance and a singing group which rendered melodious Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi songs.
In addition to the funds raised at the event, a previous cricket tournament, which was organized in February this year, raised more than $6,000, the organization said.
During the last 13 years EAK has distributed scholarships for higher education in nursing, engineering and medicine to about 850 students and total amount distributed of over $320,000 with an endowment fund of $100,000, it said.
EAK conducts all activities without any overhead and all the directors of the OHM Board and EAK team offer their voluntarily.
In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there are 14 advisers who select students who are excellent in studies and monitor students grade point average and verify income level to make sure under privileged students gets scholarship.
EAK chair Dr. Sreedevi Warrier noted that the initiative gave scholarships for 125 students last year and this year is planning to award scholarships for at least 135 students.
