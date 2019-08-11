The Dr. Phillips Chamber of Commerce announced that Ritiga Ravichandran was the recipient of the chamber’s 2019 Youth Scholarship Award.
The award, which comes with a $1,000 prize, is given to high school students from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., interested in pursuing a career as an entrepreneur.
Participation consisted of 3 phase process: A written description of student’s idea for a start-up business concept; a 2-minute visual presentation pitching an idea for a start-up business; and a 10-minute presentation to the Dr. Phillips Chamber of Commerce Selection Committee.
Ravichandran’s Entrepreneur Project was “The Vada Vicinity,” based on the Vada, a traditional South Indian sweet and savory snack, the chamber said.
Her idea revolved on making a healthy version, using organic ingredients from India, and providing non-GMO and zero preservatives. Her presentation also included sales and marketing strategies, it added.
Ravichandran is a recent graduate of the Center for International Studies Program at Dr. Phillips High School. She graduated with top honors.
She served as vice president of the National Honor Society from grades 11 through 12. She plans to attend a four-year university, and pursue a degree in business, majoring in finance and management, according to the news release.
She speaks Spanish and Tamil, and has traveled to Japan, Denmark, France, Italy and Spain, the chamber added.
She won the scholarship for her excellent high school grades, and for her presentation of a business plan she hopes one day to develop as an entrepreneur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.