The Breakthrough Prize Foundation and its sponsors – Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Ma Huateng, Yuri and Julia Milner and Anne Wojcicki – announced Oct. 17 the recipients of the 2019 Breakthrough Prize, awarding a collective total of $22 million to nine researchers for important achievements in the life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics.
Among the recipients was Indian American Rana Adhikari of the California Institute of Technology who, along with Lisa Barsotti and Matthew Evans of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, were named for research on present and future ground-based detectors of gravitational waves.
The trio of researchers were awarded in the New Horizons in Physics Prize category.
Other categories included Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences; Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics; Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics; Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics; and New Horizons in Mathematics Prize.
Adhikari, who has been at Caltech as a postdoctoral researcher, assistant professor and currently professor of physics since 2004, earned a bachelor’s in physics from the University of Florida and a doctorate in physics from MIT. Adhikari also serves as an adjunct professor at the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research.
Each Breakthrough Prize is for $3 million. Now in its seventh year, the prize recognizes achievements in the Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics, the disciplines that ask the biggest questions and find the deepest explanations.
In addition to the seven main-stage prizes, a total of six New Horizons Prizes, worth $100,000 each, were awarded to seven physicists and five mathematicians for early-career achievements in their respective fields.
The 2019 Breakthrough Prize and New Horizon Prize recipients will be recognized at the seventh annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, known as the “Oscars of Science,” hosted by acclaimed actor, producer and philanthropist Pierce Brosnan, Nov. 4 at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., and broadcast live on National Geographic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.