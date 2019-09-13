Pratham, the education-focused Indian charitable organization, will commemorate its 25th year at its annual gala in New York Sept. 14. The event will feature an intimate Sufi music concert by legendary Indian composer and musician A. R. Rahman.
Founded in 1995, Pratham is recognized today for developing effective solutions that have enabled millions of underprivileged children to learn more effectively.
The evening will consist of cocktails at 60 Wall Street, dinner at Cipriani Wall Street and will be followed by the charity concert.
A two-time Oscar winner, Rahman is popularly known as the man who has redefined contemporary Indian music. He has sold more than 150 million copies of his work comprising of music from more than 100 film soundtracks and albums in more than half a dozen languages, including landmark scores such as “Roja,” “Bombay,” “Dil Se,” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” stated a press release.
“By delivering learning at scale, Pratham is having a profound impact on India’s education crisis. Not only is the organization helping children build strong foundations for the future, it is also building stronger families and communities,” said Deepak Raj, chairman of Pratham USA. “We are grateful to our supporters and delighted that A.R. has agreed to come to New York specifically to support Pratham. It is going to be a truly memorable evening for a noble cause.”
Pratham CEO Dr. Rukmini Banerji will give the keynote address, outlining her vision for the future. She will be joined on stage by twin sisters Anjali and Anchal Purabiya, both graduates of Pratham’s Second Chance program, which assists female dropouts in attaining their secondary school diplomas. The twins are competitive athletes who dream of winning an Olympic medal someday.
“The 2019 gala will continue the decade-long tradition of bringing the tri-state community together to support Pratham. Every year we have seen an increase in the amount donated to support Pratham’s mission. I hope this year the community will continue to show their generosity as we come together to achieve new fundraising milestones for this very worthy cause,” said Rahul Mahajan, president of Pratham’s New York Tri-State chapter.
