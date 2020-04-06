Community activists advocated for an accurate count of the fast-growing but hard-to-count Indian American and larger South Asian American community at a briefing on Census Day, April 1.
The briefing was organized by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, and moderated by A3PCON executive director Manju Kulkarni. Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from Southern California, said Congress had increased the Census 2020 budget by $7 billion to ensure an accurate count.
The Census is conducted every decade.
“For every person we don’t count, we lose $2,000 per year: that’s a loss of $20,000 or a decade for uncounted people,” he said, noting that would mean losses of billions of dollars for communities who rely on federal funding for schools, housing, public health, infrastructure and other expenditures. Almost $2 trillion of federal spending is based on census data.
Census counts are also used to determine House representation.
The coronavirus pandemic, and a subsequent shelter-in-place order mandated in 32 states, including hard-hit New York, California, Louisiana, and Washington, has made it much harder to ensure an accurate count: the deadline for filling out a Census form — which can be completed online at census2020.gov — has been extended to Aug. 14 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders throughout much of the nation, said Lieu.
The Census questionnaire has just nine questions, and can be filled out relatively easily. The form does not ask about immigration status: the Supreme Court ruled last year that a question about citizenship could not be included on the form. Speakers at the discussion, and at another afternoon briefing, stated repeatedly that Census responses would not be shared with other federal agencies.
Currently, more than 38 percent of people nationwide have filled out their census forms. California lags slightly behind the national percentage. Enumerators will collect information in person from households who have not filled out the questionnaire by the Aug. 14 deadline.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice has set up a hotline for information on the Census, with materials in several Asian languages including Hindi and Urdu.
Shikha Bhatnagar, executive director of the South Asian Network, said that South Asian Americans, including Indian Americans, are the fastest growing population in Southern California, but considered very hard to count. “Census outreach efforts are challenging us during the current crisis, but we hope to be back on the ground once the crisis is over,” she said.
In response to an India-West question about the hard-to-count Indian American undocumented population, Bhatnagar said SAN volunteers are calling clients to reassure them that their immigration status will not be questioned on the form or by enumerators. SAN will also be distributing materials to quell such fears, she said.
SAN has also established a hotline: (562) 403-0488.
An afternoon briefing organized by Ethnic Media Services featured California’s Complete Count community director Ditas Katague, who has worked on two previous censuses.
California has allocated $187 million to ensure an accurate count, Katague told India-West at the briefing, representing a marked departure from the previous decade, when only $2 million was allocated.
“This is a snapshot in time of what our nation and our communities look like. You want to be visible,” she said.
“We send dollars to the U.S. Treasury every year. Every decade, you have an opportunity to make sure those dollars come back to our communities,” she said.
About 40 million people reside in California; of those, 11 million people are deemed hard to count, she said.
Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations’ Sacramento, Calif., chapter, noted that the organization is conducting Census outreach in unique ways.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, CAIR-Sacramento was reaching out to hard-to-reach communities at restaurants and ethnic grocery stores. It has now switched to WhatsApp, phone banking, and webinars, he said.
In related news, the Sikh Coalition has released videos in English and Punjabi to help Sikh Americans fill out the Census form with step-by-step instructions. The videos are available on the organization’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.