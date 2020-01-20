U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a member of the India Caucus, Jan. 9 hosted a farewell breakfast for Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh V. Shringla.
The event was held in association with the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., according to an IACC Jan. 13 news release.
At the farewell, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Reps. Ted Yoho, Michael Guest and Dr. Neal Dunn; along with Amit Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India; Dr. Swati Kulkarni, Consul General of India in Atlanta; and K.V. Kumar, president and chief executive of IACC, congratulated Shringla, who will assume charge as the 33rd Foreign Secretary of India on Jan. 29 in New Delhi, the release said.
Kumar commended Shringla for the positive impact made during his short tenure with the U.S. government, private and public sectors and Indian American community.
Wilson honored Shringla with a Special Congressional Recognition, spoke about the special relationship between India and the U.S., and said that he is looking forward to working with Shringla in his new role.
On behalf of IAICC, Nandini Selvam, president of Women in Business & Leadership, presented a tie to Shringla, the release added.
Members of Congress recognized “India as a great friend of the U.S.,” and noted the excellent progress made by Shringla in India-U.S. relations during his tenure. They also appreciated Shringla for his pro-active and consistent engagement with the U.S. Congress and wished him good luck on his new assignment.
Shringla thanked Wilson, members of Congress and Kumar, and said that he is looking forward to their continued support in his new role.
Shringla also noted the special role played by IAICC in India-U.S. relations, and appreciated Kumar’s efforts in opening more chapters across the U.S., according to the release.
Notably, Shringla was the chief guest at the launch of IAICC’s New England States chapter on Dec. 6, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Both Kumar and Kulkarni thanked Shringla for his excellent leadership and said they will look forward to his guidance from New Delhi, it said. Officers from the Indian Embassy, members of IAICC, and staff members from Capitol Hill were also present during the farewell.
Additionally, separately, prior to leaving for India, Shringla had a meeting with President Donald Trump, during which he thanked the president for strengthening ties between the U.S. and India.
The Press Trust of India reports that it is probably the first time that a U.S. president has met an outgoing Indian ambassador, which experts say reflects the significance Trump attaches to the India-U.S. partnership.
"Amb Harsh Shringla, who is proceeding to New Delhi to take up his assignment as Foreign Secretary, called on Trump at Oval Office of the White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-U.S. strategic partnership," the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a Jan. 12 tweet.
Shringla, 57, who arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 9, 2019, and presented his credentials to Trump at the White House two days later, played a key role in bringing the India-U.S. relationship back on track, especially in the second half of the year, PTI said.
"I give Harsh Shringla great credit for his tireless pursuit in taking the India-U.S. relations to a new dimension by prudently navigating the highly partisan and complicated U.S. political arena called the U.S. Congress. That's what I would call a real champion diplomat," New York-based Al Mason, who is an expert on global real estate investment and education, said after attending a farewell hosted at India House Jan. 10, according to the PTI report.
Before taking a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Dallas International Airport Jan. 12, Shringla tweeted, "A final goodbye," along with his pictures, one on the lawns of India House – the official residence – and another at the entrance of the Indian
"Bittersweet moments in Washington this evening. Wishing Ambassador Shringla adieu from the US but knowing that he will be shepherding us from Delhi," tweeted Sandeep Chakravorty, the Indian consul general in New York.
