A group of Republican senators are holding up the confirmation of Dilawar Syed, President Joe Biden’s nominee for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, because of his involvement with Emgage Action, a Muslim American advocacy group.
The AAPI Victory Fund released a press statement July 21, expressing outrage at the “delaying tactics” of Senate Republicans because of the nominee’s religion. Several Jewish American organizations also rallied to support Syed, as did Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, who chairs the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“Dilawar Syed is an exemplary public servant with a long history of ensuring that all small businesses have access to the support they need— regardless of who owns them,” said AAPI Victory Fund chair Shekar Narasimhan in the press statement.
“He has driven civic efforts at the federal, state, and local level focusing on economic growth and entrepreneurship. He has championed inclusive entrepreneurship from California’s rural heartland to under-served regions and communities around the country.”
“The blatant attack on his immigrant background and his faith is unconscionable and highlights the discrimination Muslim Americans routinely face in America. Putting Dilawar Syed through a loyalty or religious test is unconstitutional and un-American,” stated Narasimhan.
Cardin released a statement July 15, in support of Syed’s confirmation. “The SBA continues to support millions of American small businesses navigating the economic effects of the pandemic, so it is disappointing that my Republican colleagues on the committee are playing politics with this critical nomination.”
“Dilawar Syed has spent decades building and scaling successful businesses, as well as advocating for under-served small businesses. The accusations that my Republican colleagues have levied against Mr. Syed are without merit and are a blatant attempt to score political points rather than do their job on behalf of American small businesses,” stated Cardin.
Syed is the president and CEO of Lumiata, a San Francisco Bay Area-based company that aims to develop artificial intelligence for use in health care to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. He co-founded the AAPI Victory Fund, which gave Biden an early endorsement during his 2020 presidential bid.
Biden nominated Syed March 3 afternoon. If confirmed, the businessman would be the highest ranking Muslim American in the Biden administration, and the first Pakistani American to serve in a Cabinet role. The president had stated on the campaign trail that he hoped to see Syed serve in his administration. The nominee told India-West he could not discuss the confirmation process.
On June 30, eight senators, led by Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, sent a letter to Cardin, D-Maryland.
In the letter, the senators noted Syed’s involvement with Emgage Action, an organization they claimed was “vocally anti-Israel.”
The senators claimed Emgage had called Israel an “apartheid state,” and that the organization supported sanctions, divestment, and a boycott of Israel. “If an individual who supports these actions were to be confirmed, it would hinder the close cooperation businesses in America and Israel in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, medicine, bio-medicine, and more,” the senators stated.
In addition to Risch, the letter was signed by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Josh Hawley, R-Missouri; Tim Scott, R-South Carolina; John Kennedy, R-Louisiana; James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
The American Jewish Committee released a letter July 7, dismissing the senators’ accusations. “Syed has been an active partner of the San Francisco Jewish community, including taking part in a program for the national Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, co-convened by AJC. He traveled to Israel with the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco and has been involved in other Muslim-Jewish dialogue efforts,” wrote the organization.
“The unsupported accusation that somehow Jewish businesses or those with ties to Israel may not fare as well under Syed’s leadership in the Small Business Administration has no factual grounding. Indeed, he has specifically disavowed support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks the dissolution of Israel.”
The AJC noted Syed’s own statement. “Let me unequivocally state that I do not support BDS. Throughout my career, I have supported engagement with Israeli business. I have personally conducted business with Israeli companies and have mentored entrepreneurs based in Israel.”
“While AJC often disagrees with Emgage on matters related to Israel, its advocacy is done in the great American tradition of respectful public debate. AJC rejects the charge that simply an affiliation with Emgage would reflect negatively on an individual, organization, or agency,” said the organization.
The American Jewish Congress and the Anti-Defamation League have also rallied to support Syed’s nomination.
In a Facebook post written after he was nominated, Syed laid out his vision for the role. “If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, I will pour my heart and soul into helping entrepreneurs and builders everywhere at this challenging time.”
“I know firsthand the grit, hard work, and heart it takes to build a small business — often against tough odds,” wrote Syed. “Our journeys are more than about ourselves — I hope I have the privilege to serve our president, and entrepreneurs across America.”
In a July 22 op-ed, The Washington Post noted that similar tactics have been used by Republicans to derail the confirmations of several Biden nominees. “We’ve seen this pattern before. Biden nominates a mainstream Democrat with all the requisite qualifications and reputation. Republicans sift through the nominee’s past to find something to push culture-war buttons among their base—precisely what’s happening to the nomination of Dilawar Syed,” wrote the newspaper, adding that Syed was not some “lefty activist,” and has been endorsed by business groups.
Syed served in President Barack Obama's administration as a member of the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and chaired the White House Initiative on AAPIs’ Economic Growth Committee. He led the administration’s engagement with small businesses across the U.S. after the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
Syed holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in economics and computer science from the University of Texas at Austin. Syed immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan as a freshman to attend the College of Wooster in Ohio. He and his family live in Redwood City, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.