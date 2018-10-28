The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation Oct. 19 announced that three events throughout the U.S. earlier this month resulted in record donations to the foundation.
Events in Houston, Texas; Washington, D.C., and New York City, held between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, raised a total of $5.5 million, with the largest outpouring in New York with $3 million, the foundation said in a news release.
Thanks to the support at the three events – $1.5 million was raised in Houston; $1.1 in Washington – as well as $7.5 million raised at more than 50 of its annual fundraiser concerts throughout the U.S., Ekal was able to raise in excess of $13 million for the fiscal year, more than $3 million over the goal of $10 million.
At the New York “The Future of India” event, John Sculley, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi, and veteran film actor Anupam Kher served as two keynote speakers to highlight the evening. Sandeep Chakravorty, consul general of India, was the chief guest.
Event chair Mohan Wanchoo touched on aspirations of village folks and what could be done to bring them into the mainstream. Chirag Patel, co-chair of the event, emphasized urgency to transform villages so that India could tackle challenges of the future. Ranjani Saigal's presentation of 'EKAL' was a defining moment, according to a news release.
Saigal, executive director of Ekal, shared some success stories: “Chandini, a young woman who comes from a village in Bihar where no girl ever had an education, is now doing her undergraduate degree and is serving as a teacher in an Ekal school. Pinky from Assam, born to an illiterate mother, carried the torch for India at the London Olympics and is now working for UNICEF. Kalpana, an Ekal alum from Jharkhand, is studying to be an electrical engineer.”
Laminated letters of Ekal-school children at each placement on every guest table were quite soul-touching, the release added.
The pledging process was focused on supporting a variety of projects in the field of education, health and skill development. Inspired by a matching donation from the Sarva Mangal Family Trust to take tablets to Ekal schools, $150,000 was raised so that it could turn into $300,000 and equip 600 schools for hand-held tablets, the release said.
Chintu Patel, co-founder and CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, also provided a passionate speech on the importance of supporting the eye initiative of Ekal, which he personally promised to support in partnership with Irada, a foundation started by his family.
Currently, Ekal has 77,000 Ekal schools across India grooming 2 million children, more than half of them girls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Ekal a goal to establish 100,000 schools by the end of 2022.
The unprecedented support from patrons has also given confidence to Ekal to revise and aggressively pursue its developmental agenda. This year has seen the highest ever growth in Ekal’s 30-year history, with new schools opened in 18,000 villages, said the foundation.
Additionally, E-Shiksha, tutoring by tablets, was initiated in 180 schools, as a pilot project. For digital literacy, 10 “Ekal-on-wheels” mobile digital labs have been added. Each van can educate 5,000 youths, each year, in basic computer skills, the foundation said.
Four ‘Gramotthan Ctrs’ that directly benefit 400,000 farmers have been planned along with Satellite Skill Centers. The first tele-medicine project, with support from Johns Hopkins University, was undertaken in Odisha to take expert medical advice to the doorsteps of remote villagers.
