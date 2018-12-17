The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers recently announced its 2019 IEEE Fellows, with a plethora of Indian American and South Asian-origin engineers making the cut.
IEEE Fellowships are conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments. The total number of Fellows selected in any single year does not exceed one-tenth of one percent of the total voting membership, the organization said in a news release.
IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement, it said.
Among the recipients of the IEEE Fellowship include Navakanta Bhat, Santosh Devasia, Venkatesan Guruswami, Nitin Jain, Srinivasan Keshav, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Anant Madabhushi, Neelesh Mehta, Joydeep Mitra, Siddharth Ramachandran, Srinivasan Ramani, Romit Roy Choudhury, Amit Roy-Chowdhury, Rajiv Sabherwal, Samar Saha, Tapan Saha, Murti Salapaka, Venkatesh Saligrama, Venkat Selvamanickam, Ramesh Sitaraman, Deepak Uttamchandani, Namrata Vaswani, Ahmed Hassan and Syed Islam.
Bhat, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, was named for contributions to electrochemical biosensors in nanoelectronic devices.
Devasia, a faculty member at the University of Washington, was elected for contributions to feedforward control of nonminimum-phase systems.
Guruswami, a professor in the computer science department at Carnegie Mellon University, was chosen for contributions to list error-correction and algorithmic coding theory.
Hassan, a professor of computer science at Queens University in Canada, was named for contributions to the quality assurance of large-scale software systems.
Islam, a professor at Australia-based Curtin University, was named for contributions to wind energy conversion systems.
Jain, a technical lead at WebMD, was elected for leadership in the development of physics-based models for mm-wave System-on-Chip Ics.
Keshav, a computer science professor at Canada’s University of Waterloo, was among those elected for contributions to fair queueing techniques and flow-control algorithms in computer networks.
Kulkarni, an academic at the Indian Institute of Technology at Mumbai’s Department of Electrical Engineering, was named for contributions to transformer engineering education.
Madabhushi, a biomedical engineer at Case Western Reserve University, was chosen for contributions in image analysis tools for diagnosis and prognosis of diseases.
Mehta, a communications engineer at the Indian Institute of Science’s Department of Electrical and Communications Engineering, was named for contributions to opportunistic selection in wireless communication systems.
Mitra, a faculty member at Michigan State University’s electrical and computer engineering department, was elected for contributions to the development of power system reliability methods.
Ramachandran, a professor at Boston University’s College of Engineering, was named for contributions to higher-order modes in optical fibers.
Ramani, of the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore, was chosen for contributions to computer networks for developing countries.
Romit Roy Choudhury, a professor at the University of Illinois Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, was elected for contributions to wireless network protocols and indoor localization.
Amit Roy-Chowdhury, a professor and chair at U.C. Riverside in its Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering, was named for contributions to video-based tracking and behavior analysis.
Sabherwal, a professor and department chair at the University of Arkansas’ Walton College of Business, was among those chosen for contributions to research on management of knowledge and information technologies.
Samar Saha, currently the junior past president of IEEE’s Electron Devices Society’s Indonesia Chapter, was elected as Fellow for contributions to compact modeling of silicon field-effect transistors.
Tapan Saha, a professor at Brisbane, Australia-based University of Queensland, was among the new Fellows for contributions to monitoring and assessment of power transformers.
Salapaka, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, was elected for application of control and systems technology in nano-science.
Saligrama, a professor at Boston University’s College of Engineering, was named for contributions to distributed detection and estimation of structured signals.
Selvamanickam, a professor at the University of Houston’s Cullen College of Engineering, was chosen for contributions to development and manufacturing of superconductor tapes.
Sitaraman, an academic at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst’s computer science department, was named for contributions to content delivery, internet performance, and distributed systems.
Uttamchandani, a professor of microsystems engineering at U.K.-based University of Strathclyde, was named a Fellow for contributions to photonics-based sensing.
And Vaswani, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University, was elected for contributions to dynamic structured high-dimensional data recovery.
The IEEE is the world’s leading professional association for advancing technology for humanity. Through its more than 400,000 members in 160 countries, the association is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.
