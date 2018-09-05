Indian American chair and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Lehigh University Mayuresh Kothare was named by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers as a Fellow.
The Fellow title by AIChE is its highest grade of membership and is achieved only through election by the AIChE Board of Directors, the university said in a news release.
Selection as a Fellow is a recognition of service to the profession and significant professional accomplishment. AIChE Fellows have demonstrated long-term excellence in chemical engineering and have accomplished success in process, product or theoretical developments, project leadership, management, education or other activities related to chemical engineering, it said.
Kothare's research expertise is in the areas of systems dynamics and control, and process modeling. His research publications have over 7,900 citations and have earned an h-index of 33, marking him as one of the leading experts in the world in his fields, according to the university.
Among his awards are the prestigious CAST Award of the Computing Division of the AIChE and election as Fellow of the IEEE.
Kothare has also been a strong, positive mentor to the many graduate students who have worked under his guidance as well as being one of the consistently highest ranked professors in our undergraduate educational program, the university boasted.
Kothare also serves as visiting professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. His interdisciplinary areas of interest span the problems of constrained and optimal predictive control theory, robustness analysis, MEMS and microchemical systems, control of microsystems, embedded control of biomedical systems, neuroengineering and closed-loop neuroprosthetic systems, his bio said.
In 2012, he became one of just two chemical engineers named as IEEE Fellows. IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization with nearly a half-million members in more than 160 countries, cited Kothare for "contributions to multivariable constrained control systems and model predictive control," according to his bio.
Kothare is currently serving as an associate editor for IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man and Cybernetics: Systems. He has previously served on the editorial boards of Automatica, IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control, the American Control Conferences, and as guest editor for the Journal of Process Control, it said.
A member of the IEEE, AIChE, Sigma Xi and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Kothare has also served as 2013 Chair of the Computing and Systems Technology division of AIChE.
His awards include the CAST division Ted Peterson Award, the CAST division Outstanding Young Researcher Award, as well as the Alfred Noble Robinson Award and P. C. Rossin and Frank Hook Professorships at Lehigh.
He is also recipient of an NSF CAREER award, and was an invited attendee at the 2008 Frontiers of Engineering symposium of the National Academy of Engineering.
Kothare earned a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, and master and doctoral degrees from the California Institute of Technology.
