More than 100 researchers hailing from the U.S. and Canada Feb. 19 were named as 2019 Sloan Research Fellows by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, including several Indian Americans.
The foundation unveiled its annual list of 126 researchers, an honor bestowed on outstanding researchers dating back to 1955, honoring early-career scholars whose achievements mark them as among the most promising researchers in their respective fields, the foundation said in a news release.
Among the research fields are chemistry, computational and evolutionary molecular biology, computer science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience, ocean sciences, and physics.
Sandeep Sharma of the University of Colorado at Boulder; and Diwakar Shukla of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign were among the Indian American researchers honored for chemistry.
Priya Moorjani of U.C. Berkeley was among a dozen researchers named a Fellow in the computational and evolutionary molecular biology field.
The foundation honored 16 individuals in the computer science field, with Reetuparna Das of the University of Michigan named among the Fellows.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Nikhil Agarwal was one of eight Fellows named in the economics field by the Sloan Foundation.
A total of 20 Fellows were named in the mathematics field, with U.C. Berkeley’s Shirshendu Ganguly and Barna Saha of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst named among them.
Arjun Krishnaswamy of McGill University; Chethan Pandarinath of Emory University; and Kanaka Rajan of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai were among the Fellows named in the neuroscience field.
Aaswath Raman of UCLA was among 23 researchers named Fellows in the physics field.
No Indian American researchers were named in the ocean sciences field.
“Sloan Research Fellows are the best young scientists working today,” Adam F. Falk, president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, said in a statement. “Sloan Fellows stand out for their creativity, for their hard work, for the importance of the issues they tackle, and the energy and innovation with which they tackle them. To be a Sloan Fellow is to be in the vanguard of twenty-first century science.”
Valued not only for their prestige, Sloan Research Fellowships are a highly flexible source of research support. Funds may be spent in any way a Fellow deems will best advance his or her work, the foundation said.
“What young researchers need is freedom to follow where their research leads,” Daniel L. Goroff, director of the Sloan Research Fellowship program at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, said in a statement. “Find the brightest young minds and trust them to do what they do best. That is the Sloan Research Fellowship.”
Open to scholars in eight scientific and technical fields, the Sloan Research Fellowships are awarded in close coordination with the scientific community.
Candidates must be nominated by their fellow scientists and winning fellows are selected by independent panels of senior scholars on the basis of a candidate’s research accomplishments, creativity, and potential to become a leader in his or her field.
Winners receive a two-year, $70,000 fellowship to further their research.
