The Davidson Institute for Talent Development Aug. 16 announced its 2018 Davidson Fellows, with a plethora of outstanding Indian American students from across the country to receive the honor.
A total of 20 students were honored by the institute, with three earning a $50,000 scholarship, nine students earning a $25,000 scholarship, and eight receiving a $10,000 scholarship.
Indian Americans Kavya Kopparapu, 18, of Herndon, Va., and Rahul Subramaniam, 17, of Cos Cob, Conn., were among the $50,000 scholarship recipients.
Sachin Konan, 17, of Chandler, Ariz.; Marissa Sumathipala, 18, of Ashburn, Va.; and Eeshan Tripathi, 16, of Montclair, N.J., were named among the $25,000 recipients.
Shelly Goel, 17, of Irving, Texas, and Rajiv Movva, 18, of San Jose, Calif., were among the recipients of a $10,000 scholarship.
“We are thrilled to recognize the 2018 Davidson Fellows not only for their incredible projects, but also for the journey they forged to reach this point,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute, in a statement. “Every year I am amazed by the depth of the Fellows’ accomplishments. Through encouragement and recognition, the Davidson Institute for Talent Development anticipates that gifted students like these will be among the pioneers who will solve the world’s most vexing problems.”
The Davidson Fellows Scholarship program offers college scholarships to students 18 or younger who have completed significant projects that have the potential to benefit society in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature and music.
The Davidson Fellows Scholarship has provided more than $7.1 million in scholarship funds to more than 300 students since its inception in 2001.
Kopparapu, a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, won for her project, “GlioVision: A Platform for the Automatic Assessment of Glioblastoma Tumor Features, Molecular Identity, and Gene Methylation from Histopathological Images using Deep Learning.”
Her project is a major first step to personalized, targeted treatment for patients with cancer. It identifies a significant disconnect in the treatment of patients in the current medical system: as a society we’ve made leaps and bounds towards creating therapies targeted for a cancer’s specific genetic mutations, but have not significantly sped up the process for obtaining this tumor information, the institute said.
This seeming disconnect is likely the reason that in the past 30 years, the mortality rate for patients with glioblastoma has not decreased, it added.
The result of Kopparapu’s project, GlioVision, makes the adoption of precision medicine techniques economical for every hospital in the country, it said.
GlioVision can determine relevant characteristics of a tumor in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods by using a scanned image of a biopsy rather than a DNA sample. She was driven to tackle this specific problem after reading articles about Senator McCain’s glioblastoma diagnosis detailing the severity of the disease and its short prognosis, the institute added.
Subramaniam won for his project, “An Early Warning System for Zika Virus in Mosquito Populations Based on Real-Time Field Detection of Viral RNA in Mosquito Saliva.”
Zika virus is one of the most urgent health crises of the decade, having infected millions of people worldwide and caused birth defects in thousands of newborn babies, the institute noted in speaking on Subramaniam’s – a senior from Greenwich High School – project.
His project revolved around constructing an early warning system that detects Zika virus in wild mosquitoes, with the intention of allowing for rapid quarantine and prevention of human infection.
A method for detecting Zika virus in wild mosquitoes prior to human exposure could allow for rapid quarantining of suspect areas, potentially preventing countless infections. This work involved the construction and testing of such an early warning system, using a low-cost mosquito trap to capture mosquitoes and detect virus in their saliva, it said.
Viral detection is visible to the naked eye as a red-to-clear color change in only 15 minutes, a major improvement over currently used methods which require two-to-four weeks to obtain results. In this way, language barriers as well as the need for specialized lab equipment are also circumvented, allowing for easy deployment and use by health workers around the world to prevent infection, it said.
Konan won his $25,000 scholarship for his project, “A Low-Cost, Clutter-Cancelling Life Detection System for First Response after Natural Disasters,” which addresses the recovery of buried earthquake victims after natural disasters.
He was inspired to build a system capable of detecting humans through rubble after watching the devastating news feeds of families and first-response teams searching for buried victims in the 2015 Nepal earthquake.
Sumathipala won her $25,000 scholarship for her project, “Reinventing Cardiovascular Disease Therapy: A Novel Dual Therapeutic with FOXO Transcription Factor and AMP Kinase.”
Currently there is no complete cure for heart disease. It's complex, with many components—including diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol—all connected by underlying molecular interactions in cells. Yet, current treatments work by addressing single aspects of the disease—such as treating hyperlipidemia with statins, or hypertension with beta blockers. This approach is similar to attempting to keep a sinking boat afloat by plugging each leak one at a time. I took a radically different approach. Her novel heart disease therapeutic treats all of the disease’s components simultaneously by attacking crucial cellular processes that are the root cause of heart disease, according to the institute.
Tripathi was selected as a winner for his project, “Utilizing Recurrent Neural Networks Long Short-Term Memory Algorithms To Create A Smart Responsive Ductless Indoor Air Quality Improvement Network System.”
He has created the first ever integrated solution that brings together quantification of IAQ and auto-responsive air remediation capabilities, in a modular and customized design, at an affordable price, the institute said.
This network system utilizes recurrent neural network long short-term memory algorithms and stochastic simulations to create a smart, proactive, ductless network that focuses on improving IAQ while maintaining thermal and cost efficiency, it added.
Goel was a $10,000 recipient for her project, “An Electronic Device with an Integrated App for Early Detection of Cardiovascular Diseases.”
Movva was a winner for his project, “SNPpet: Deep Learning the Human Epigenome Reveals Regulatory Sequence Patterns and Genomic Mechanisms of Disease.”
In addition to the scholarship winners, a number of students were recipients of honorable mentions, including Mythri Ambatipudi of San Jose, Calif.; Vishnu Akash Polkampally of Ossining, N.Y.; Nalin Ranjan of Virginia Beach, Va.; Shuvom Sadhuka of Cambridge, Mass.; Ayush Agarwal of San Ramon, Calif.; Anika Cheerla of Cupertino, Calif.; Syamantak Payra of Friendswood, Texas; Eshika Saxena of Bellevue, Wash.; Rohan Mehrotra of Saratoga, Calif.; and Utkarsh Tandon of Cupertino, Calif.
The 2018 Davidson Fellows will be honored at a reception in Washington, D.C., Sept. 28.
