As Indian Americans grapple with the financial, social, emotional and spiritual ramifications of Coronavirus, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha hosted a special prayer known as Mahapuja at each of its six Shikkarbaddh (traditional stone) mandirs in North America March 29.
The Mahapuja, according to a press release, was held for the well-being of all people, regardless of religion, nationality, race, or beliefs, and a quick resolution to the pandemic. Although these mandirs locally host such Mahapujas on a smaller scale once a month, the pujas performed this past Sunday were done via live webcast with over 12,000 families across North America participating in the rituals from the safety
At 9:00 a.m. local time, the Pujya Swamis began the rituals; in the spirit of the Upanishadic verse ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family), prayers were said for the well-being and betterment of all living beings and for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAPS closed all mandirs worldwide early in the pandemic in accordance with governmental and scientific community guidelines, creating a void in the lives of many devotees, said the release.
“Not being able to go to the mandir for darshan, meet the swamis and other devotees, and do aarti and Mahapuja on a regular basis has left a hole in my spiritual life,” Siddharth Dubal of Robbinsville, New Jersey, was quoted as saying.
“By having this virtual Mahapuja, a bit of that void has been filled. It was nice to see the faces of the swamis with whom I regularly interact.”
BAPS Charities, the organization’s humanitarian arm, has donated nearly 19,000 N95 respiratory masks to some of the hardest hit healthcare facilities in the New York metropolitan area and Canada, noted the release. Additionally, other volunteer efforts have been mobilized including donating and delivering food to local hospitals and first responders as well as safely delivering food to significantly impacted households. BAPS Mandirs are lit in blue to show support, solidarity to doctors, nurses, paramedics, public safety officers, and other frontline workers, the release said.
On a daily basis, BAPS is webcasting the Shri Swaminarayan Arti live from the six Shikkarbaddh mandirs, as well as other events. Ramnavmi and Swaminarayan Jayanti celebration will be webcasted on April 2, 2020 from 8:10 pm to 10:10 pm at https://events.na.baps.org/satsangsabha/
