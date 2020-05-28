U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced May 21 the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors, 21 of them Indian American, for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,300 candidates qualified for the 2020 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation's nationwide YoungArts competition.
The 21 Indian American students are, by state:
Arizona
Rithvik Reddy Musuku of Gilbert-BASIS Chandler.
California
Matthew Allana of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills High School, and Anthony Arya of Santa Cruz - Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School (named U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts).
Delaware
Umar Arif Aulia, Newark of Tower Hill School.
Illinois
Arnav Prashant Lande of Naperville-Waubonsie Valley High School (named U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).
Indiana
Ankush Kundan Dhawan, Newburgh of Signature School.
Maryland
Pranav Tadikonda, Boyds of Richard Montgomery High School (named U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts).
Michigan
Ansh Patel, Riverviewof Grosse Ile High School.
Mississippi
Vayd Sai Ramkumar of Starkville-Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science.
Missouri
Rahul Suresh Kanna of Chesterfield-Lafayette High School.
Montana
Gail Parambi of Great Falls-Charles M. Russell High School.
Nevada
Emhyr Subramanian of Reno-Davidson Academy of Nevada.
Ohio
Aniv Ray of Worthington-Columbus Academy.
Oklahoma
Sukanya Bhattacharya of Edmond-Heritage Hall Upper School.
Pennsylvania
Neil Deshmukh of Macungie-Moravian Academy, and Rhea Malhotra of Allentown-Moravian Academy.
Rhode Island
Ishita Rai, Warwick of St. Mary Academy, Bay View.
South Carolina
Vamsi Gorrepati of Columbia-Spring Valley High School.
Texas
Sohum Makarand Kulkarni of Dallas-Parish Episcopal School.
Vermont
Nisha Shah of South Burlington High School.
Wisconsin
Sanjana Reddy Peddagorla of Brookfield East High School.
