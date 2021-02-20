More than 360 women from all over the world recently participated in a virtual cooking competition organized by Kitchen Queens, founded by Indian American Smita Vasant.
The contest, during which three winners were announced, was held in association with the Indo American Cultural Society of North America and Lebon Hospitality Group.
The competition has been held annually for the past six years in Los Angeles, Calif., to promote Indian culture in the U.S., but this year, the event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, stated a press release.
The three winners were Tej Mandalia of Buena Park; Harshlata Mandalia of Cerritos; and Torrance-based Sonita Sona Jhangiani.
Tej Mandalia went for a fusion between Indian and Mexican cuisines. She made veg pakoda tacos using ingredients like fenugreek, mint chutney and Mexican cheese.
Harshlata Mandalia’s dish was called shezwan-muthia, while Jhangiani created a paneer makhani pasta dish.
Parimal Shah and Yogi Patel of the Indo American Cultural Society of North America, an organization that supports the Kitchen Queens competition, said that the event, held in the coronavirus era, was unique and a very good experience, added the press release.
Yogi Patel of Lebon Hospitality said that programs such as these help in keeping the Indian culture alive in the U.S.
